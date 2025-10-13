GITEX GLOBAL 2025 is underway, but its begins a whole new chapter in 2026

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 kicks off today, Monday, October 13, marking its 45th edition at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre. But this year also signals the end of an era – it will be the final edition held at this historic venue, as the world’s largest tech show prepares to move to a brand new location in 2026.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, GITEX GLOBAL, together with Expand North Star will move to a brand new home at Expo City Dubai next year.

But it’s not just the venue that’s changing. GITEX GLOBAL 2026 will also see a shift in dates, taking place from December 7 to 11, 2026. The shift is a strategic move that will place GITEX at the heart of Dubai’s vibrant tourism season.

A billion-dirham expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai

In October 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, approved a 10 billion dirham expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The development is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and upon completion, it will become the largest indoor event space in the region. When fully completed in 2033, it will double the number of large-scale events hosted annually in Dubai from 300 to 600.

The expansion will take place in phases, and the first is expected to be completed next year. It is said to feature 140,000 square metres of exhibition space, nearly two and a half times its current capacity. The next phase will be completed by 2028, and the final in 2031. Upon completion, the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC). We can expect all the major exhibitions to take place here, spanning various sectors from technology to healthcare, food and beverages, financial services, energy, and real estate. Read more about the new expansion plans here

Images: Supplied