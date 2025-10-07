Sponsored: A lush, light-filled dining room at Kempinski MOE, signature plates, and a one-day “Backyard BBQ Brunch” on Sunday, October 13

Step off the mall floor and into a garden. That’s the trick Eugène Eugène pulls off on the second level of Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, where a greenhouse-meets-market-hall aesthetic sets the mood for long dinners, clinking glasses, and the kind of conversations that run past dessert. Lush foliage frames an emerald-marble bar, natural textures warm the room, and intimate corners make even a weeknight feel like a small occasion. Doors open daily from 12pm to 11.30pm, so you can drop in for an aperitif, linger over a late supper, or both.

The menu leans French with confidence and a little wink. Think Wagyu beef carpaccio, truffle artichoke salad, Cordon Bleu Deluxe, Dover sole meunière, and risotto à la Provençale, classics given the glossy city treatment, paired to a tidy list of premium wines and cocktails. Price guidance is gentle on first-timers: starters from Dhs52, mains from Dhs105, desserts from Dhs50. If you’re scouting a date spot, a celebration table, or just a place where the lighting does you favours, this is a bankable pick.

There’s a timely reason to go now, too. Eugène Eugène is hosting a family-friendly Backyard BBQ Brunch on Sunday, October 13, 12pm to 4pm, with live music and kids’ activities in the mix where guests will be seated indoors. Packages start from Dhs325, which buys you a straight-through afternoon of easygoing plates and that “house party, but prettier” vibe the brand does so well.

With the terrace slated to debut at the end of October as planned, this brunch is the soft-launch rehearsal for your sunny season. Either way, expect the team to glide between tables, keep the glasses honest, and serve the kind of finishing sweets that make you browse the dinner menu before you’ve left.

Location: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

When: Sunday, October 13

Contact: (04) 379 8963 or email book@eugeneeugene.ae