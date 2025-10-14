Sponsored: Masks on, lights low. Halloween gets a grown-up twist at Rose Bar

If your idea of Halloween is less pumpkins and more after-dark glamour, Rose Bar is calling. On Friday, October 31, this moody late-night hideaway is throwing its most dramatic party of the year: the Burlesque Masquerade Halloween Party, think masked silhouettes, DJ beats, and just the right amount of mystery.

The vibe

Halloween at Rose Bar isn’t for the costume crowd. It’s for the late-night crew who like their parties with a bit of edge. On Friday October 31, the bar hosts its Burlesque Masquerade Halloween Party, an after-dark event where masks, music, and mood take centre stage. Expect a room full of shadows, groovy beats, and just the right amount of glamour. Think velvet booths, candlelight, and a touch of mystery.

The line-up

Here’s what the night includes:

Live DJ sets: expect deep, moody beats

Burlesque-themed cocktails and canapés

Atmospheric décor to match the theme

Visuals made for late-night photos

Dress code: Burlesque Masquerade (go all out)

About Rose Bar

Located inside the ultra-modern Delano Dubai, Rose Bar is all about atmosphere. Low lighting, velvet seating, and thoughtful design set the tone. The music carries the mood, the drinks show creativity, and the space is cosy and intimate. It feels like a world of its own. Ideal for a quieter, more grown-up night out, Rose Bar remains one of Dubai’s best-kept nightlife spots – and this party is your way in.

The details

Location: Rose Bar, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Times: Friday, October 31, From 8pm until late

Cost: Dhs495 (Premium beverage package), Dhs695 (Champagne package)

Booking: Highly recommended, capacity is limited | Book here

Contact: (04) 556 6466 | rosebar.com | @rosebardubai