Sponsored: Celebrate Halloween with family fun, spooky games and autumn vibes at Expo City Dubai’s Harvest Festival

The season of celebrations kicks off at Expo City Dubai, and it starts with a festival that promises thrills, chills and plenty of family fun. Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a rustic autumn wonderland with a spooky twist for the Harvest Festival – Fall Edition, taking place on Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1.

This festival will transform the Al Wasl dome into an autumn wonderland, and one of the most exciting places to be in Dubai for Halloween. From 4pm to 10pm, little ones can dive into Halloween-inspired games and activities. The festival fun will include the Spider Hunt, Ghost Scooter Race, the Haunted Bouncy Castle, Pumpkin Sack Race and the Great Mummy Challenge. There’s even a vampire-led dance lesson where kids can learn the spookiest moves under the glow of Al Wasl dome’s award-winning 360-degree projections.

Creative hands will be kept busy at themed workshops where children can make monster masks, spooky spiders and bags of tricks to take home. While the kids get crafty, grown-ups can browse seasonal produce, artisanal stalls and enjoy food and drinks in the licensed dining zone. The best part? All activities and workshops are included in the ticket price.

Tickets and entry

General admission is priced at Dhs 50 per person, with free entry for children three and under, as well as people of determination and their caregivers. Season Pass holders can enjoy complimentary entry for one adult and one child aged 12 and under. VIP packages with extra perks are also available. Tickets and passes can be purchased at Platinumlist.

What’s next at Al Wasl Season?

Harvest Festival – Fall Edition is just the beginning of Al Wasl Season, a packed calendar of cultural festivals, concerts and family-friendly events. Up next is Dhai Dubai, an Emirati-led light art festival that will illuminate Al Wasl Plaza from November 12 to 18.

The Details

Location: Harvest Festival – Fall Edition, Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai.

Times: October 31 and November 1, 4pm to 10pm.

Cost: Dhs 50