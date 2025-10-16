Sponsored: A Chef’s Table experience with one of Dubai’s most sought after views

On Thursday, October 9, What’s On held its very first Dubai Chef’s Table at Huqqabaz Souk Al Bahar, and we were truly spoiled from start to finish — from the food and service to the spectacular views.

This was a special and exclusive experience for the What’s On team, where we had the chance to savour authentic Turkish–Anatolian flavours, enjoy incredible views, and soak up an atmosphere that’s hard to beat.

Huqqabaz Souk Al Bahar enjoys one of the most enviable locations in Downtown Dubai, the perfect spot to catch the Dubai Fountain show. You’re not too close to the crowds, fighting for space along the waterfront, but close enough to enjoy unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa and the fountains dancing dramatically against the night sky. The view from Huqqabaz is a spectacular combination of city sparkle, water reflections, and skyline glamour, setting the perfect stage for an unforgettable evening.

For the food, we were treated to a stunning array of dishes handpicked by Chef Hakan, designed to take us on a flavourful journey through centuries of culinary heritage. Each course was introduced with passion and precision, some recipes, we learned, dated back more than 500 years.

To begin, we sampled the Kale Salad and Tabouleh Salad, both light, refreshing, and perfectly balanced to set the tone for what was to come. The starters followed — Kadaif Bruschetta, Salmon Jalapeño, and Corn Tempura — each one artfully presented and bursting with contrasting textures and flavours, explained with Chef Hakan’s characteristic enthusiasm.

For the mains, we tucked into a trio of rich, comforting classics: Alinazik, Manti, and Lamb Tandoor — each showcasing a different expression of tradition with a contemporary twist. And just when we thought we couldn’t possibly eat more, an indulgent dessert course arrived, beautifully paired with fragrant Turkish tea. We sampled Cennet Çamuru, Helva-i Hakani, and Kuş Yuvasi — a sweet finale to a truly memorable meal. The drinks are also not to be forgotten, mocktails so delicately crafted that some took hours to prepare, bursting with flavour, colour and instantly refreshing.

There are also options for shisha, something Huqqabaz is known to excel at.

Whether you’re looking for a spot for a dinner date, or you fancy watching the fountain show with friends, the restaurant’s laid-back yet sophisticated vibe is one to add to your list.