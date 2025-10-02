What better way to experience the magic of golden hour than at Kai Beach…

On Friday September 26, 2025, What’s On together with over 30 guests gathered at Kai Beach for the launch of their Sunset Supper. It was just before sunset when the first guests arrived and a gentle breeze rolled in from the sea as the sky turned gold and amber. This set the perfect backdrop for What’s On The Menu at Kai Beach.

Fairy lights twinkled around palm trees, a hammock swayed in the garden that was decorated with colourful lanterns and throw pillows. Laughter floated across the sand as guests settled in to watch the sun sink into the horizon. Playful tiki-style glasses with hibiscus iced tea and tequila sunrise set a colourful and festive tone for the evening. As the DJ played guests took full advantage of golden hour and the dreamy sunset backdrop.

What was on the menu?

Sunset Supper started off with tomato bruschetta with fresh basil and parmesan, and creamy hummus with muhammara served with crisp pita. Mains were as vibrant as the setting sun with spicy shrimp tacos topped with garlic-cilantro slaw, Vietnamese rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, tobiko and peanut sauce, and flatbreads crowned with burrata, tomato, olives and fresh basil. Mini beef sliders with crispy chips offered a hearty bite to complement the lighter dishes. To end the night on a sweet note, we had panna cotta with strawberry sorbet and seasonal fruits. Every detail from the breeze to the bohemian décor added to the magic of this Sunset Supper experience at Kai Beach.

Take a look at this video to get a glimpse of the Sunset Supper

To experience Sunset Supper at Kai Beach and savour the perfect mix of vibrant flavours, cocktails and golden hour views here are the details:

Location: Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island

Time: Thursday to Sunday 5.30pm to 9pm

Cost: À la carte prices

Contact: (050) 283 5795