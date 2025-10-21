Rooftop vibes, waterfront views, bold flavours and beats that keep your toes tapping all night…

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar hosted an exclusive pre-launch dining experience last week, where bold Mediterranean–Asian flavours and live performances made for an unforgettable evening. The evening opened with sweeping waterfront views, Asian-inspired décor and a relaxed, modern vibe that set the scene for something special. The reinvented menu focuses on Mediterranean–Asian cuisine, and has been crafted to delight your palate with bold flavours and signature drinks. This intimate evening also featured live performances, creating a truly unique experience.

3 of 12

Guests sipped on signature cocktails while a DJ played great beats that had everyone toe-tapping through every course. The entertainment kept getting better with three dance performances. The first group of dancers appeared in striking black and gold, followed by a second set in delicate white lace. The final performance was show-stopping, with feather fans and frills, each outfit more extravagant than the one before.

What was on the menu?

The sushi maki tray arrived in a dramatic cloud of dry ice, featuring Sweet Potato Tempura Roll, Black Truffle Dragon Roll and Rock Shrimp Roll. Every bite was fresh, vibrant and perfectly balanced. Mains were equally indulgent. Guests savoured Salmon with Purple Mashed Potato, Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chops with smoky eggplant puree and a creamy Asparagus Lasagna. Each dish was beautifully presented and packed with bold, layered flavours that left everyone wanting more. Dessert finished the evening on a high note with Blueberry Citrus Cheesecake and Pistachio Cannolo’s, a sweet ending that was just as decadent as the courses before.

Every detail from the Yas Bay waterfront view and live DJ to the dance performances and inspired dishes made this launch night a memorable introduction to the new Siddharta Lounge experience.

Here’s a sneak peak at how the night unfolded:

Rediscover Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar and enjoy Mediterranean–Asian cuisine, signature drinks and live entertainment at Yas Bay for an unforgettable night out.

Location: The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: 5pm to 2am and on Saturdays 5pm to 3am

Contact: (050) 601 1194