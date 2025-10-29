Sponsored: From yoga and sound healing to floating breathwork, Wellness in the Sky invites you to reset and reconnect at one of the city’s most dazzling settings

You probably already know and love AURA Skypool for its sensational wrap-around infinity pool, sunset swims and roster of entertainment events that range from night brunches to comedy and even concerts.

But those in their Dubai wellness era can also enjoy a season of curated wellness experiences that combine movement, mindfulness and community 210 metres above the city.

The 50th floor sky pool has unveiled a new season of Wellness in the Sky, its calendar of inspiring wellness events that range from sunrise yoga to evening breathwork. And as well as a regular schedule of events, this season will also see an expanded calendar of exclusive collaborations and limited edition events, like Lagree with Longevity Wellness Hub and Tri in the Sky, a signature event of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Whatever your wellness goal, you’ll find a session to suit you.

Monday: Yin yoga sound healing

This 60-minute weekly session combines gentle yin yoga with the healing vibrations of sound therapy. Taking place from 8pm to 9pm, the hour-long class enables you to release tension, embrace calm and restore inner balance.

Price: Dhs180

Friday: Power vinyasa

Rise and shine for a 6.30am yoga class, designed to energise you for the day ahead through breathwork, dynamic movement and mindful intention. After the session, enjoy a nourishing breakfast in the lounge

Price: Dhs280

Friday: Water yoga

Keen to challenge your balance and flexibility even further? Then book a one-of-a-kind water yoga class at AURA Skypool, which takes place every Friday at 8am, followed by a nourishing breakfast in the lounge.

Price: Dhs280

Saturday: Awakening Vinyasa

Your reason to set an alarm even on a Saturday, is Awakening Vinyasa by the AURA poolside. Ignite energy, flexibility and focus with this one-hour session at 6.30am, then reward your hard work with a delicious breakfast.

Price: Dhs280

Saturday: Dance Yoga

The 8am Saturday yoga class is all about letting go of inhibitions, having fun and celebrating joy. A fusion of yoga and free-flowing dance movement set to music invites you to start the weekend with rhythm and self-expression. Breakfast afterwards is also included.

Price: Dhs280

Sunday: Floating Breathwork with Breasy

An Instagrammable way to wind down at the end of the weekend is with a floating breathwork session. Combining cutting-edge sound therapy with breathtaking skyline views, be guided through a 75-minute breathwork journey while floating around the pool, connecting your mind and body through high-frequency soundscapes shared through noise-cancelling headphones. It takes place every Sunday at 8pm.

Price: Dhs400

What: Wellness in the Sky at AURA Skypool

Book: auraskypool.com/experience/wellness-in-the-sky

November 1 & December 20: AURA x Longevity Wellness Hub

After four sold-out sessions in September and October, AURA’s 40-minute full-body Micro Lagree workout returns for two more dates later this year. Taking place at 7am and 8am, it uses spring-based resistance to sculpt, strengthen and enhance stability.

Price: Dhs400

Book: auraskypool.com/experience/micro-lagree-aura-skypool-x-longevity-wellness-hub/

November 15: Tri in the Sky

Following the success of two sold-out editions, Tri-in-the-Sky in collaboration with Dubai Fitness Challenge is back on November 15th from 5am to 1pm. This one-of-a-kind, multi-discipline movement experience blends performance, wellness, and community – all set against Dubai’s iconic skyline. This year promises to be even bigger and better, as AURA partners with leading wellness names such as Bioniq, Kcal, and others to elevate the experience to new heights.

Price: Dhs250

Book: auraskypool.com/experience/tri-in-the-sky/

November 22: SKYROX

The second edition of SKRYOX, a collab between AURA and Crank takes to the skies on November 22. Designed for elite competitors, the Hyrox-inspired 60-minute workout takes place at 7am, inviting guests to push through rounds of cardio and strength as they race to the finish. There are prizes for the top 3 males and females.

Price: Dhs400

Book: auraskypool.com/experience/skyrox-aura-skypool-dubai/