OPA Dubai isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of connection, culture, and unforgettable nights out

OPA Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the city’s most iconic dining destinations, thanks to its show-stopping interiors, dazzling entertainment, and authentic fare that makes every meal memorable. But now the beloved Dubai-born restaurant is taking things up a notch, with worldwide expansion and a new cookbook that serves as a love letter to the timeless recipes that have drawn thousands of diners.

This upscale Greek restaurant is more than just a place to dine, it’s a full sensory experience. From the moment you step from the Fairmont Dubai into this traditional Greek dining experience, expect traditional flavours, lively Zorba dancing, plate-smashing theatrics, and the kind of tunes that transport you straight to the whitewashed streets of the Cyclades.

Now, OPA is adding another layer to its story with the launch of The OPA Book, a beautifully curated piece capturing the heart and soul of the brand. Titled “Cooking Is a Philosophy,” it blends recipes from OPA’s head chef with stories that celebrate the rich traditions of Greek culture. Whether you’re recreating a dish at home or reminiscing about a night of dancing in the unmistakable OPA surrounds, it’s a gorgeous keepsake or gift for foodies that will transport you to your favourite Grecian Isles.

And while the OPA story may have begun in Dubai, it continues all around the world. Its folia-filled, entertainment-laced restaurants are now located regionally in Bahrain and Doha, as well as sun-soaked summer hospots Bodrum and Saint Tropez. And for its next stop, OPA re-launches soon in Mumbai, reimagining the beloved Dubai brand’s vibrant spirit to a dynamic new culinary market.

Back home, the entertainment keeps things buzzing nightly, with crowd-favourite performers from OPA favourites like Paraskevas and his dancers, Ntinos, and the dynamic duo Katerina & Minas.

So whether you’re entertaining guests, celebrating a special occasion, or just looking for an unforgettable meal, OPA is the place to be.

What: OPA Dubai

Where: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: Daily 7pm to 2am

Book: Here