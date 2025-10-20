Sponsored: Where culinary, creativity and stunning views collide

The Dubai Fountain show is an unmissable attraction in Downtown, and whether you’re a resident, holidaymaker, or hosting visitors from out of town, it’s an essential part of any Dubai bucket list.

For show-stopping fountain views – as well as culinary creativity and excellent mocktails, you need to know about HuQQa. An expansive restaurant on the third floor of Dubai Mall’s chic fashion avenue, it’s a design-led restaurant with a stunning wrap-around terrace that gazes right out over the fountains and the twinkling lights of the Burj Khalifa.

A New Chapter in the HuQQa Experience

The restaurant’s updated menu invites guests on a journey through modern Turkish and international cuisines, featuring unique dishes that make this spot stand out from the crowd. A creative blend of flavours that traverse from East to West, think smooth avocado hummus, colourful beetroot tabbouleh and miso beef ribs.

Each dish is now also prettily plated onto designer pieces from the newly unveiled HuQQa x L’Objet collaboration — a partnership that turns every course into a work of art.

Signature Drinks & Unforgettable Moments

At HuQQa, it’s not just the views that make for photo-friendly moments. Presentation is paramount, and the inventive beverages range from smoking mocktails to colour-changing creations, making each sip as Instagrammable as it is flavourful.

A brilliant spot for shisha

Another unmissable aspect of the HuQQa experience is its excellent shisha, which is both diverse in flavour and premium in quality, and the perfect pairing for the restaurant’s collection of brilliant mocktails.

So whether it’s a pit-stop during retail therapy, a laidback mate-date for food and shisha, or a front row seat to the Dubai Fountain show, make sure to add HuQQa to your Dubai dining bucket list.

What: HuQQa Dubai Mall

Where: 3rd floor, Fashion Avenue

When: Daily 10am to 2am

Book: @huqqame