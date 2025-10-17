Sponsored: Inside Sofia’s Kitchen – where every dish begins with the finest ingredients

Sofia’s Kitchen at Grand Millennium Business Bay brings authentic Italian flavours to the city, with a focus on fresh ingredients, traditional recipes, and a modern, bright and airy setting boasting a wonderful alfresco garden terrace.

Experience authentic Italian cuisine

At Sofia’s Kitchen, every dish is prepared by Chefs Ben, Mainak and team, with care and respect for Italian culinary heritage. The menu features homemade pizzas, freshly made pasta, and a variety of seafood dishes. One of the highlights is the Sicilian Arancini, filled with slow-cooked beef ragu and creamy mozzarella, encased in risotto rice, then fried until crisp. When you break it open, the molten cheese and rich ragu fill the air, transporting you straight to the streets of Palermo.

The restaurant also has a dedicated kitchen offering premium cured meats and specialty dishes from select European farms. Expect 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano from Emilia-Romagna, salamis from Lombardy, and 12-month Prosciutto from the Baganza Valley. A standout is Nona’s secret recipe for Porchetta, made using ethically sourced British meat from Dingley Dell in Suffolk, UK. Sofia’s Kitchen also supports sustainability by using locally grown fruits, vegetables, and seafood wherever possible.

Sofia’s special offers

Sofia’s Kitchen caters to every dining occasion in Dubai.

Business Breakfast – Start your day with a sumptuous buffet breakfast.

Business Lunch – Enjoy a fabulously-priced midweek à la carte lunch with colleagues.

Afternoon Aperitivo Hour – Unwind after work with drinks and small bites.

Unlimited Pizza and Pasta Night – Indulge in all-you-can-eat pizzas and pasta for a fun Friday night out.

Visit Sofia’s Kitchen

Whether you want to enjoy fresh pasta, slow-cooked meat, or the tastiest desserts, Sofia’s Kitchen offers a truly Italian dining experience right in the heart of Business Bay.

Location: Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai

Times: Open daily from 6:30am to 10:30pm – buffet breakfast, a la carte lunch, and dinner

Contact: (04) 563 1556

@sofiaskitchendubai