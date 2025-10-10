It’s time to start making the most of UAE public holidays in 2026

With smart planning, you could enjoy 36 days off work while only using 10 days of your annual leave. Here’s how to help you make the most of UAE public holidays and long weekends next year.

New Year’s Break

Days off: 4

Annual leave needed: 1

Dates to book: Friday, January 2

Thursday, January 1, 2026 is a public holiday. By taking Friday off, you get a four-day break including the weekend.

Eid Al Fitr

Days off: 5

Annual leave needed: 2

Dates to book: Thursday, March 19 and Monday, March 23

Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Friday, March 20. Booking leave on the Thursday before and Monday after gives you a five-day break.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Days off: 9

Annual leave needed: 1

Dates to book: Monday May 25

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha fall Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29. Taking Monday, May 25 off gives you a nine-day holiday including weekends.

Islamic New Year

Days off: 4

Annual leave needed: 1

Dates to book: Friday June 12

The Islamic New Year is predicted on Tuesday, June 16, likely moved to Monday, June 15. Taking Friday off gives you a four-day break.

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Days off: 5

Annual leave needed: 2

Dates to book: Friday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 25

This holiday is expected on Monday, August 24 or moved to Tuesday, August 25. Booking these two days gives you a five-day break.

UAE National Day

Days off: 9

Annual leave needed: 3

Dates to book: Monday, November 30; Tuesday, December 1; Friday, December 4

National Day falls Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Using three leave days around the holiday gives you a nine-day break.

Predicted 2026 UAE public holiday dates

While the UAE public holiday dates for 2026 have not been officially announced yet, and many of them will be dependent on moon sightings, we can absolutely predict the dates of them so you can possibly start booking those holidays.

New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22

Arafat Day: Tuesday May 26

Eid Al Adha: Wednesday May 27 to Friday May 29

Islamic New Year: Monday June 15 (official day to fall on Tuesday June 16, holiday moved to start of the week)

The Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH): Monday August 24 (official day to fall on Tuesday August 25, holiday could possibly be moved to start of the week)

National Day: Tuesday December 1 and Wednesday December 2

Image: What’s On Archive