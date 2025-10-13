Sponsored: Juña is back with sunset sips, skyline views, and Bohemian charm

Dubai’s beloved rooftop shisha spot, Juña Rooftop Shisha, has made its much-anticipated return and it’s looking better than ever.

Perched atop 25hours Hotel One Central, overlooking the stunning Museum of the Future, Juña now boasts a refreshed Bohemian-inspired look, a new menu, and an effortlessly laid-back atmosphere made for golden hour drinks, late-night dining and gatherings, and everything in between.

The reimagined space exudes chic – think starry-night lighting and intimate seating, blending elegance with a relaxed atmosphere. The perfect spot to sink into a plush sofa, watch the skyline shimmer against the iconic Museum of the Future, and lose track of time as music and conversations flow.

What’s On the menu? All of the popular modern Levantine treats can be found on the menu, including all of your mezzeh favourites – hummus, muhammara and shanklish tartare plus signature manakish varieties like lamb, honeyed goat cheese, and three-cheese. For mains, indulge in slow-cooked lamb tenderloin stew, wagyu beef skewers, and sautéed lobster. Take your time to mull over the menu, as there’s a wide selection to suit all tastes.

Need a refreshing sip? Guests can unwind with handcrafted cocktails and inventive non-alcoholic creations.

And remember, you can pair it all with a range of shisha available.

So whether you’re looking for a spot to head out with colleagues after work or meet with friends to catch up on the latest, backed by skyline views, this is the ultimate destination.

Want to make a booking? Contact the team at Juña Rooftop Shisha on 04 210 2566, or for more information, visit 25hours-hotels.com/dubai/one-central. Juña at 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, is open every day of the week from 5pm.

Location: Juña Rooftop Shisha, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre 2, Dubai

Times: Open daily, from 5pm

Contact: (04) 210 2566

@junarooftopshisha

Images: Supplied