The shores of Palm Jumeirah are set to come alive once again as Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge unveils its vibrant new season, a celebration of sun, sound, and soulful gatherings that flow seamlessly from day into night.

This season, the beachside sanctuary at Sofitel Dubai The Palm reimagines Dubai’s shoreline experience with an earthy, tribal-chic atmosphere and a calendar packed with live entertainment, golden hour rituals, and weekend happenings that blend barefoot luxury with Mediterranean soul.

From Tuesday to Sunday, resident DJs and live musicians soundtrack the sunset with deep house rhythms, live violin, and other live performances, transforming the beachfront into a social haven for Dubai’s trendsetters and sunseekers.

Weekly entertainment line-up

DJ Sanett – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 7:30pm to 11:30pm

DJ Epi – Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 7:30pm to 11:30 pm

DJ Kata – Wednesdays 1pm to 4pm

DJ Uguro, violinist – Fridays 3pm to 7pm

DJ Vako – Sundays 12:30pm to 3:30pm

DJ Maya – live flute and live dancers – Saturdays 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Weekend rituals take centre stage:

The Friday Ceremony (3pm to 8pm) sets the tone with oysters, craft cocktails, and deep house beats beneath flickering firelight.

On Saturdays there’s Freedom by AIX Rosé, inviting guests to sip unlimited rosé, share Mediterranean tapas, and dance barefoot to live music as day turns to night.

The Sunday Table (12.30pm to 3.30pm) closes the week with a communal farm-to-table lunch, coastal beats, and flowing rosé from Dhs150 per person.

Daily rituals keep the vibe going during the week too with golden hour (4pm to 7pm) offering two-for-one cocktails and oyster hour serving fresh Dibba Bay oysters at Dhs10 each. Day passes start from Dhs200, with loungers, daybeds, or private cabanas complete with redeemable dining credit.

Location: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Daily, 10am to 2am

Website: sofitel.accor.com

Instagram: @lagunabeachdubai