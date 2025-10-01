The ‘Mozart of Madras’ returns with a performance you don’t want to miss

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is returning to the UAE, this time performing live in Abu Dhabi on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The music icon is returning to the UAE with his Wonderment Tour, and its been a few years since he last performed here, so if you’ve missed him back then, don’t wait around to nab your tickets.

Remember, AR Rahman is a global superstar, so the performance will not just bring together fans from across the UAE, but the GCC as well.

According to the organisers, the Abu Dhabi concert is expected to draw between 12,000 and 14,000 attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Arena (@etihadarena.ae)

AR Rahman is called the ‘Mozart of Madras’ and has redefined global music with his ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical traditions with contemporary and international influences.

His career spans more than three decades, during which he has composed for more than 150 films and albums. The list includes Slumdog Millionaire (2008) for which he won two Academy Awards and 127 Hours (2010).

And of course, for our Bollywood fans, he is the man behind the magical Dil Se (1998) – ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ (yep, that’s the one shot on a moving train), Lagaan (2001), Taal (1999) – ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, and Rang De Basanti (2006).

Besides being a two-time Academy Award and Grammy winner, he has also picked up a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Original Score. He has received India’s prestigious Padma Bhushan and multiple National Film Awards for his contributions to music.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Deepak Pawar, Partner at Midas Events LLC said, “To host a legend like A.R. Rahman in the UAE is a matter of great pride. His music has inspired and united millions across the globe, and this concert will be a truly historic night for fans in the region. The scale of this production, combined with Rahman’s artistry, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

Deepak Choudhary, Partner at Eva Live Middle East, added, “AR Rahman’s music transcends borders, and this evening will bring people together through the universal language of sound and emotion.”

Tickets are already on sale on etihadarena.ae and abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net for a starting price of Dhs150 per person.

Event Details

Location: AR Rahman Live in Concert in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island



Date/time: January 23, 2026, 8.30pm onwards



Cost: Ticket prices from Dhs150

Contact: 600 511115

@etihadarena.ae

Images: Getty Images and Archive