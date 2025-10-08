Get ready for a night with Marco Carola in Dubai

Marco Carola isn’t just any DJ, he’s one of the most respected names in modern-day EDM. Known for his marathon sets that run deep into sunrise and a sound rooted in tech house and minimal techno, he’s played at some of the most iconic clubs on the planet, from Ibiza and Amsterdam to Miami and beyond – and if you don’t know, now you know.

Who is Marco Carola?

Marco Carola is a legend in the world of electronic music. With roots in Naples, Italy, he’s been a leading figure since the ’90s and remains a driving force in EDM today. His influence stretches across major music festivals and underground events worldwide, consistently drawing crowds that know he’s bringing something special to the decks.

Carola has held residencies and played landmark shows at globally renowned clubs; from Amnesia Ibiza and DC10 Ibiza to Printworks London, The BPM Festival in Mexico, and Club Space Miami – and this November 21, he brings that legacy to Playa Pacha Dubai for a headline set.

The sound he’s known for

Carola’s style is a masterclass in tech house and minimal techno. His sets are marathon journeys that can last several hours, where every beat and transition is made to keep the crowd on the dance-floor. Famous for juggling three decks at once, he builds layers of rhythm and groove with the precision of someone who’s spent decades mastering the craft. It’s not just about playing tracks, it’s about creating an atmosphere where the music moves through the crowd as much as through the speakers.

What to expect at Music On

On Friday, November 21, Carola brings his celebrated Music On party to Dubai’s iconic Pacha club. Running from 7pm to 3am, expect a vibe-y night on the dance-floor with a groove-led set from start to finish. If you’re into underground electronic music, this is the event to be at.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe, Ground floor, The Walk, Marsa Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Times: Friday, November 21 from 7pm to 3am

Tickets: Starting from Dhs150, VIP from Dhs1500, available via pachaicons.com

Contact: @playapachadubai

Images: Marco Carola Instagram