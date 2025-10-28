Experience hands-on building fun with exclusive car sets at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi for one day only

Here’s your chance to swap spreadsheets for playtime. Mattel is bringing its new Mattel Brick Shop Pop-Up to Yas Mall for one day only. It is designed for adults who never really stopped loving their toys.

On Saturday, November 1, Yas Mall will turn into a playground for adults. You can join hands-on building sessions, explore the Brick Shop x Hot Wheels collection, and rediscover the joy of creating something from scratch.

This one-day pop-up is a first for Abu Dhabi. It gives adults a rare chance to step into a space built just for them. Yas Mall will host the launch of the Mattel Brick Shop collection. The range lets grown-ups get hands-on with building and collecting. The highlight is the Hot Wheels series, featuring seven detailed sets with real metal parts, customizable pieces, and matching miniature cars. Each set feels authentic, from the paintwork to the tiny decals. They are both a collector’s item and a creative project.

The first-ever Hot Wheels building range offers seven collectible sets with real metal parts, customizable details, and true Hot Wheels flair. Each set even comes with a matching 1:64 die-cast car, only available as part of the collection.

But there is more to the Brick Shop story. Mattel launched the brand earlier this year as a bold new take on adult building sets. The aim is to build on Mattel’s legacy while bending the rules. In fact, the sets feature bigger piece counts, metal components, and car-culture references. On top of that, they offer plenty of post-build fun, including custom decals and extra parts.

Visitors can roll up their sleeves and dive into the building sessions. You can follow step-by-step instructions or add your own spin to the designs. Each session lasts about an hour. That gives plenty of time to finish a set, take photos, and show off your creation to friends. It is a playful reminder that building and collecting is not just for kids.

It’s a reminder that play doesn’t have an age limit.

The details:

Location: Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Time: 11am, 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm