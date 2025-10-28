Time to study hard, kids. The UAE Ministry of Education has locked in Term 1 exam dates

Parents, take note… The UAE Ministry of Education has unveiled the final exam schedule for the 2025/2026 school year, covering students from Grades 3 to 12 in both public and private schools.

As per Gulf News, the exams for Group A subjects, which includes core academic disciplines, will run from Thursday, November 20 to Thursday, December 4, 2025. As it falls over Eid Al Etihad, there will be a small break to allow little ones to enjoy the festivities.

*Could UAE National Day turn into a 5-day weekend in 2025?*

Schools are required to complete and confirm all assessment records for Group B subjects by November 14 ahead of the written exams.

Exams will be monitored under the direct supervision of the School Operations Department to ensure consistency and fairness across every school.

Schools have also been advised to enforce restrictions on electronic devices. Unauthorised smart devices should not be allowed inside the exam hall.

As for the use of a calculator, the ministry issued guidelines based on the subject and educational track. Students sitting for science exams from Grade 6 to 12 can use scientific calculators. Students sitting for mathematics are issued different guidelines dependent on grade and educational track.

Schools have been reminded to stick strictly to the ministry’s instructions, without making any alterations

Grade 12 students across all streams – general, advanced, elite, and applied – will kick off exams on November 20, starting with physics. Applied track students will start with applied science.