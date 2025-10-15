The best wellness retreats in the UAE to unwind, reset and do absolutely nothing – all just a short drive away

Wellness retreats in the UAE aren’t one-size-fits-all. For some, it’s sunrise yoga and green juice. For others, it’s solitude, a good massage, or just lying in a soft robe for as long as possible. It could also mean camel rides through nature, sound healing, or a quiet meditation. Whatever your version of reset looks like, wellness sits at the core of how we care for ourselves, especially when we’re trying to switch off.

And the good news? You don’t have to travel far. These wellness retreats in the UAE, all within a short drive, are close enough for a quick escape, but designed to help you truly disconnect.

Bab Al Shams

A desert escape that feels worlds away but sits just outside the city, Bab Al Shams blends quiet luxury with raw Arabian beauty. The spa and hammam are at the heart of its wellness offering, where treatments are paired with stillness, guided yoga, and meditation sessions. You can cool off in the infinity pool, or spend your time between nourishing rituals and laid-back dining. With everything from refined restaurants to curated outdoor experiences, Bab Al Shams keeps things rooted in both calm and culture, a place to breathe and fully reset.

Location: Bab Al Shams, Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai

Distance from Dubai: Approx. 45 minutes

Contact: (04) 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel

Meliá Desert Palm

Built on a 64-hectare polo estate just 20km from downtown Dubai, Meliá Desert Palm is a quiet wellness sanctuary with an equestrian soul. The resort’s spacious suites and private-pool villas are designed in a modern Arabian style, with views over the grounds and active polo fields. Horses are part of daily life here, whether you’re riding, watching a match, or just walking by the stables. There’s also a wellness area with treatments, quiet corners, and space to switch off. You’ll find curated art throughout the property, and fine dining spots that overlook the field and skyline, everything tuned to a slower pace.

Location: Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Warisan, Dubai

Distance from Dubai: Approx. 20 minutes

Contact: (04) 323 8888 | @meliadesertpalm

ZOYA Wellness Resort

Set between Ajman’s mangroves and the sea, ZOYA is a medical-wellness retreat designed for deep reset. From the moment you arrive, you’re guided through a personalised programme built around your goals, whether that’s detox, immune support, stress relief, weight loss, or aging well. You’ll start with health diagnostics and a consultation, followed by a tailored mix of treatments: longevity-focused spa therapies, hydrotherapy, hammam, breathwork, movement classes, and guided nutrition. There’s a medical gym, daily yoga, plant-based meals and all the quiet you need to focus on yourself. The approach is clinical, but calming – science-led, but rooted in nature.

Location: ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort, Al Zorah, Ajman

Distance from Dubai: Approx. 30 minutes

Contact: (06) 557 6555 | @zoyawellbeing

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Set on the quiet shores of Hayat Island, this beachside resort blends modern luxury with a slower, nature-steeped pace. With its private stretch of coastline, infinity pool, and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, it’s the kind of place that invites you to switch off, but also keeps you moving if that’s what you’re after. The wellness offering includes a full-service spa with a traditional Turkish hammam, saunas, steam rooms, and tailored treatments for rest and recovery. There’s a spacious gym, tennis courts, and sunrise yoga on the beach, plus kayaking and paddleboarding for those who prefer being in the water. If you’re up for exploring, the surrounding mountains and coastal trails are within reach.

Location: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Al Riffa, Ras Al Khaimah

Distance from Dubai: Approx. 1 hour by car

Contact: (07) 202 6666 | @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah

Not in the UAE, but just over the border

Six Senses Zighy Bay

No wellness retreat list feels complete without including Six Senses Zighy Bay. Tucked between jagged cliffs and calm, aquamarine waters, Six Senses Zighy Bay is a true hideaway, just across the border in Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. The vibe is understated luxury, with 82 Omani-style villas, each with a private pool, shaded terrace, and sandy garden. You can even arrive by paraglider if you’re up for it. Wellness is a core part of the experience here. The spa has everything from hammams and an ice cave to deep-tissue treatments and sleep programmes. There’s daily yoga, breathwork, and full wellness journeys if you want to go deeper. Between spa time and sea dips, you can kayak, snorkel, dive or just lounge under a palm. Evenings are for mountain-top dining, beach barbecues or quiet dinners in your villa.

Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Musandam, Oman

Distance from Dubai: Approx. 2 hours by car

Contact: @sixsenseszighybay