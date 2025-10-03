Sun-seekers can look forward to three unforgettable fright night fiestas

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween in Dubai this year, O Beach Dubai has you covered with a spooktacular three-day Halloween Carnival Weekend. Promising an all-star line-up of music, entertainment and high-octane thrills by the beach, it’s set to be an unmissable weekend of O Beach hedonism.

Taking place from Friday October 31 to Sunday November 2, the stalwart Ibiza import promises to become the ultimate immersive playground, complete with carnival-themed décor, thrilling performances, and a high-energy crowd. This is Halloween with a tropical twist – think fire-breathers, stilt walkers, dancers, DJs, and the kind of entertainment only O Beach does.

It kicks off with La Fiesta on Friday October 31, taking place in a suitably ghoul-amorous partnership with Shein. It’s a bold, colourful start to the carnival, featuring high-octane performances, show-stopping costumes, and music to keep you dancing until sunset. Day passes start from Dhs200.

As Saturday rolls around, November 1 is a double header of Kisstory and O Brunch. Expect throwback hits, beach brunch vibes, and themed entertainment that’s exclusive to O Beach. Brunch packages start from Dhs345 soft, while VIP bed packages are priced from Dhs2,000 for four.

Keeping the party going right until the end of the weekend is House in Paradise ladies’ day, with a Halloween edition on Sunday November 2. Wrap up the weekend with an unmissable combo of deep house beats, carnival magic, and ladies’ day deals that start from Dhs195, including unlimited drinks from 12pm.

Whether you come for the brunch, the beats, or the beach beds, this is set to be one of the most vibrant Halloween celebrations in the city.

Introducing the O Beach App

Just in time for the big Halloween weekend, O Beach Dubai has launched its brand-new membership app, the O Beach App, which connects both O Beach Dubai and O Beach Ibiza experiences into one sleek, user-friendly platform.

The app is designed to make your beach club experience seamless from the moment you book. Browse events, book tables and beds, and enhance your day with celebration packages.

Plus, be rewarded for being a member of the O Beach community, with members able to earn points, unlock rewards and enjoy priority perks.

Download the app here.

What: Halloween at O Beach

Where: Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina

When: October 31 to November 2

Price: Passes from Dhs200, brunch from Dhs345

Book: Here