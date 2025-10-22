Cultural food tours in Old Dubai has been listed as one of Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ top global experiences for 2026

When people hear “Dubai,” they often picture towering skyscrapers and dazzling luxury. Iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah are must-visits for tourists and residents alike. But beyond the glitter and glam, there’s a growing reason for food lovers to explore a different side of the city. According to one of the world’s most trusted travel authorities Lonely Planet, a cultural food tour of Old Dubai is now an essential experience, offering an authentic taste of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The award ranks a cultural food tour in Old Dubai as one of 50 essential picks for 2026 (made up of 25 places and 25 experiences) for 2026 in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel, spotlighting Dubai’s diverse and unique culinary scene. And we couldn’t be more proud.

Dubai is a multicultural city, home to over 200 nationalities from around the globe, and it offers a variety of gastronomical experiences appealing to all budgets and preferences. And in Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, namely Bur Dubai and Deira, nestled along the historic Dubai Creek, restaurants focus on local ingredients, authenticity, and great value, making a food tour an unmissable experience for both residents and visitors.

Dubai is no stranger to Lonely Planet’s recommendation. It was previously named as one of the world’s best for travellers to visit in the Best in Travel 2020. But this is the first time a specific area in Dubai has been recognised.

Speaking on the award, His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said that the ‘recognition is a testament to the city’s rich heritage and vibrant culinary scene.’

He added that, ‘Lonely Planet’s acknowledgment aligns with our ongoing objective of making Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in.’

Tom Hall, Vice President of Lonely Planet, stated, “Our Best in Travel list for 2026 seeks out the top experiences that will stay with visitors long after they’ve returned home. Taking a cultural food tour of Old Dubai is the perfect example of this. Strolling through Dubai’s oldest

neighbourhoods on a food-and-drink-themed walking tour offers an insight into a historic side of Dubai, revealing what our writer describes as ‘a rich tapestry of flavours shaping the diverse cuisine scene that defines the city today’.

He added that Lonely Planet is always looking for ‘surprising and authentic experiences in the world’s top destinations, and there’s no doubt that eating, drinking and exploring your way through historic neighbourhoods and souks set along Dubai Creek is the perfect way to do that.’

Curious about which spots to dine at? Here’s a quick list for you.

Bur Dubai

● Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

● Al Ustad Special Kabab (pictured above) – Read our review here.

● Arabian Tea House – Read our review here.

● Bayt Al Wakeel

● Bhavna Vegetarian Delux Restaurant

● Karachi Darbar

● Local House Restaurant

● Mazmi Coffee

● Nihal Restaurant

● Pakora Lane

● Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant

● Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU)

● Sreeraj Lassi

Deira

● Al Bait Al Qadeem

● Al-Karmel Somali Restaurant

● Al Samadi Sweets

● Bait Al Mandi

● Delhi Restaurant

● Falafel Ala Kaifak

● Jafer Biman Ali Cafeteria

● Kabab Erbil Iraqi Restaurant

● Sadaf Restaurant

● Souks and markets

lonelyplanet.com, visitdubai.com