Sponsored: Deliveroo Plus Gold is your new foodie superpower

If you’re someone who knows your go-to order by heart and has a Deliveroo tab permanently open, we’ve got news. Deliveroo has just launched Plus Gold in the UAE – their most rewarding subscription yet.

For Dhs29/month (or less if you go annual), you’ll start racking up 10% credit back on every eligible restaurant and grocery order. That means every burger, biryani or bunch of bananas comes with a little something back in your pocket, ready to spend on your next treat.

So… what exactly is Plus Gold?

Think of it as your upgraded VIP pass to Deliveroo, built for regular users who want more than the occasional freebie or promo code.

Here’s what’s on the menu with Plus Gold

Unlimited 10% credit back on every eligible order

on every eligible order Free delivery , always

, always 24/7 premium support

On-time promise : Get Dhs20 credit if your order is more than 15 minutes late

: Get Dhs20 credit if your order is more than 15 minutes late Exclusive deals from Deliveroo’s partner restaurants

Is there a launch offer?

Yes. You can grab the annual plan for Dhs232 – that’s 12 months for the price of 8 – and there’s even a 30-day free trial to test-drive the perks before you commit.

Why it’s worth it

If you order a few times a month (or week – we’re not judging), Plus Gold practically pays for itself. Add in the premium support and time-saving perks, and suddenly your delivery habit feels a lot smarter.

How to sign up?

All you got to do is head over to your profile on the app and look for the Plus Gold option. You can toggle between monthly or annual plans, track your credit, and browse eligible restaurants right in the app.

For full details, visit deliveroo.ae , download the Deliveroo app, or follow @deliveroo_ae on Instagram

Image: Provided