Sponsored: SHEIN’s Power in Style pop-up lands in Dubai

Love shopping on SHEIN? Don’t miss the brand’s first-ever Power in Style workwear pop-up, happening right here in Dubai. In collaboration with Thea Café at Dubai Design District, this stylish, not-to-be-missed event runs until October 22, 2025.

Designed for powerful women who strike the perfect balance between fashion and career success, the exclusive experience spotlights seven of SHEIN’s brands, all known for their sophisticated, high-quality designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Through four curated Trend Stores at Thea Café, visitors can explore how SHEIN’s collections bring style to every moment of a woman’s day.

Expect comfortable and practical looks from Poéselle and Firerie, sleek business formals from MOTF and ONTRE, and elegant social styles from Heiryn and Anewsta. And for your post-work plans? Make a beeline for Glowmode, which has you covered for the gym and lounging alike.

You’re bound to find something that fits your style, or discover something new to make your own.

While we all love online shopping, questions about fabric and fit are real. At this pop-up, you can see and feel the pieces in person before you buy. There’s even a trial room, so you can be sure you’re choosing the perfect fit.

You won’t walk out with the item itself, but you can grab an exclusive discount and add it to your online cart – just scan the QR code.

Need a little styling inspiration? The team is on hand to help, and you might even pick up a few tips from a top fashion stylist.

Before you leave, check out the SHEIN message wall, where women have shared inspiring notes to further lift your mood.

And when you’re done browsing, head downstairs for a treat. Thea Café and SHEIN have teamed up on a special menu, with every item as delicious as it sounds. Even better, visitors get 20% off the full menu.

To learn more about SHEIN, visit sheingroup.com or to add to cart, visit shein.com

Images: Supplied