Discover The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, a Yas Bay dining experience that blends global flavours, style and storytelling

If you’ve ever wished dinner could come with a bit of magic, The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar might be your genie. Three restaurants, one night, and flavours that travel from India to Morocco and back again. From India’s spice-scented warmth to the soulful flavours of the Middle East and the easy glamour of a rooftop lounge, this Yas Bay gem turns dining into an en chanting adventure worth dressing up for.

The spot

Fairytales always promise a touch of magic, whether it’s three wishes from a genie or a ride on a flying carpet. The child in me still chasing that magic decided to grant myself three wishes at The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar. The plan was simple, starters at Zeera, mains at Bushra and dessert at Siddharta Lounge.

The vibe

From the moment you walk into Zeera you’re transported from Yas Bay to India. The smell of cardamom and saffron greets you at the door. Walls are dressed with art, music plays softly, and a karak tea station adds to the charm. Bushra is equal parts opulent with hints of ancient elegance. Then there’s the rooftop area at Siddharta Lounge, with views of the marina that make the night feel like it shouldn’t end. It’s grown and sexy, but in a way that your grandmother would approve of. The DJ’s Afro-house playlist calls for toe-tapping and a slight shoulder shimmy.

The food and drinks

The samosa chaat with mint, sweet yogurt and pomogranate seeds at Zeera is unrivalled. The malai chicken tikka is unassuming in presentation and easily misjudged but with each bite it builds in flavour. The chicken is marinated in cheese, cream with chili and coriander scented with cardomon and mace. Even the drinks are an ode to Indian cuisine with options like Curry Me Softly, Cardamom Spritz and Same Same But Different.

Once you leave Zeera, the experience then takes you to the Middle East and North Africa at Bushra. If the best parts of Lebanon and the best of Morocco had a baby it would be Bushra. Here the Chicken livers are sublime. It’s pan fried with Lebanese olive oil, garlic lemon juice and pomegranate molasses. The Moroccan lamb tagine, slow-cooked with apricots and prunes and served with saffron rice, is rich and indulgent. The mixed grill with kofta, tawook, tikka, lamb chops, is fine but not the highlight.

When it comes to beverages, Siddharta Lounge knows what they’re doing and their shisha menu is just as impressive. The beverage menu says “flavour-forward drinks. 0% alcohol. 100% character” and they’re not lying.

The Service

At Zeera the waiters don’t just serve food, they tell stories of India that make every dish feel alive. At Bushra you’re treated like royalty, each plate presented with quiet ceremony. By the time you reach Siddharta the rhythm is effortless and the service is smooth while still making you feel seen.

What to Order

Zeera: Samosa chaat

Bushra: Chicken livers and the Moroccan lamb tagine

Siddharta Lounge: Drop it like it’s hot

What’s On the Bill

It’s a premium experience that could cost around Dhs450 to Dhs500, we guarantee it will feel less like a bill and more like the price of admission to a night of magic.

What’s On Verdict

The Trilogy by Buddha Bar is an escape into a world where food, service and setting conspire to make you believe in magic again.

Location: The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Times: 5pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 601 1194