Sponsored: Get ready for an exclusive pre-launch dining experience as we rediscover Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

The evenings are cooler, the skies are clear, and there is no better time to head over to Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar. On Tuesday, October 14, you’re invited to join us at What’s On the Menu as we rediscover Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar. The reinvented menu has been crafted to delight your palate with bold flavours and signature drinks. This intimate evening will also feature live performances, creating a truly unique experience.

We’re inviting lucky readers and their plus ones to join us at 7PM for a first look at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar’s brand-new menu. Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar is a rooftop escape with sweeping Marina views, Asian-inspired décor and a modern, relaxed vibe. It’s the perfect place to enjoy great food, drinks and live entertainment as the night unfolds. Guests can expect a carefully crafted dining experience with the dishes revealed here just a glimpse of what’s in store.

What’s on the menu?

Start with the Asian Tuna Tataki Salad, a sesame-crusted slice of tuna with edamame, radish, crispy wonton strips and mixed greens dressed in a zingy soy-Ponzu, or the Poached Lobster Citrus Salad, where sweet lobster meets grapefruit, orange, avocado and lemon aioli. Thai Mango Prawn Yum brings a punchy peanut dressing to succulent prawns, while sushi lovers can indulge in the Tornado Maki Roll with shrimp, avocado, spicy crab mix and unagi reduction, or the Black Truffle Dragon Roll, layered with shrimp, cucumber, lime mayo, rice cracker and a drizzle of black truffle.

Mains are equally indulgent. Twirl your fork through Truffle Mushroom Tagliatelle with wild mushrooms, silky parmesan cream, shaved truffle and crispy leeks. Or savour Pistachio Crushed Lamb Chops with smoky eggplant puree, a Turkish Mediterranean lamb cooked sous-vide with Japanese touches. The Salmon with Purple Mashed Potato pairs fresh salmon with wasabi, furikake, grits, pea shoots and miso-ginger dressing for a flavour-packed finish. End on a high note with dessert: Figs Pavlova with jam, meringue and lemon cream; Blueberry Citrus Cheesecake topped with a fresh blueberry glaze; or Pistachio Canolo, handmade pastry shells filled with creamy pistachio custard and a raspberry drizzle.

Details at a glance:

If you're looking for a sign to enjoy an unforgettable night, this is it.

When: Tuesday October 14, 2025 7pm

Where: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront