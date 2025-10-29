Sponsored: Celebrate the return of Marina Brunch with the What’s On Brunch Club at InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s stunning waterfront

Looking for the perfect Saturday afternoon? What’s On is kicking off the weekend in style with the launch of Marina Brunch at InterContinental Abu Dhabi. On Saturday November 1, lucky readers and their plus ones are invited to join us at InterContinental Abu Dhabi for the next What’s On Brunch Club. From 1pm to 4pm, we’ll be celebrating the return of Marina Brunch with an afternoon of international flavours, live entertainment, and family fun set against the picture perfect backdrop of Marina Walk.

What to expect

Marina Brunch brings together signature dishes from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants. Indulge in Mediterranean, Pan-Asian, and Lebanese flavours, or enjoy the Brazilian churrasco experience at Chamas Churrascaria. Fresh seafood, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts complete the culinary journey.

The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced by live entertainment, creating the perfect backdrop for a relaxed afternoon. Families can also enjoy the dedicated kids’ zone with face painting, a glitter bar, and games. Marina Brunch captures everything incredible about InterContinental Abu Dhabi. That’s great food, lively entertainment, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Details at a glance:

If you want to join us for this unforgettable afternoon, RSVP here to secure your spot.

Location: InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Time: November 1 from 1pm to 4pm