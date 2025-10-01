Gigi Rigolatto is serving serious Italian Riviera vibes in Dubai

Why daydream about the Amalfi coast on Instagram when you can live la dolce vita right here in Dubai? Gigi Rigolatto brings the Italian Riviera to Jumeirah’s shores with sun-soaked pool days, spritzes on tap, and pasta. And if you’ve already been, consider this your excuse to go back because there are tempting new reasons to return.

On the culinary side, there’s a refreshed menu that’s pure Amalfi indulgence. Think spaghetti limone e caviale, paccheri al ragout, and bavette agli scampi – dishes that feel like a seaside holiday on a plate.

To sweeten the deal, don’t miss Il Limone di Gigi, the signature lemon ice cream inspired by the Amalfi coast. Yum!

But Gigi’s magic isn’t just on the menu.

Live music is back, setting the tone for long, lazy afternoons and glamorous evenings. From Wednesday to Sunday, expect soulful performances at lunch, while Friday and Saturday nights turn up the volume for dinner and beyond.

But for those who seek the sun and sound of the waves, you can chose from plush sunbeds or chill with loved ones in private cabanas, surrounded by Gigi’s signature Mediterranean vibes.

Prices for a sunbed on the beach are Dhs300, or chill poolside for Dhs400. Those cool cabanas are Dhs2,000 over on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and Dhs4,000 on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

For more information, or to reserve, visit gigi-restaurant.com/dubai or call 04 498 3900

Location: Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Times: Restaurant 12pm to 1am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends, pool, beach and Bellini Bar 10am until sunset and boutique 10am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs300 sunbed by the beach, Dgs400 sunbeds by the pool, private cabanas Dhs2,000 on weekdays and Dhs4,000 on weekends

Contact: (04) 498 3900

@gigi_beach_dubai

Images: Supplied by Gigi Rigolatto