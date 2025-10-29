The prestigious UNESCO appointment recognises her decades-long work promoting publishing, literacy, and education both in the UAE and globally

A proud moment for the UAE and Sharjah’s cultural scene: HH Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has been named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture. The appointment recognises her decades-long work in promoting literacy, publishing, and education both at home and on a global platform. Furthermore, it shines a global spotlight on the UAE’s growing influence in culture and knowledge, highlighting Sharjah as a hub for books, learning, and creative exchange.

Sheikha Bodour, the President of the American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, has always championed and prioritised access to knowledge. Speaking on the UNESCO appointment, “I am honoured to join UNESCO’s mission as a Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture. Books shape minds, connect communities, and underpin resilient, knowledge-based societies. In a time of constant change, promoting literacy, education, and access to culture is not a luxury. It is a necessity.”

She added, “This role deepens my long-standing commitment to empowerment through books, education, and cultural engagement. I look forward to working with UNESCO to champion these values and help widen access to learning and creative expression globally.”

Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about HH Sheikha Bodour

She is recognised as one of the most influential figures in the global publishing industry and made history as the first Arab woman to serve as President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) since its founding in 1896.

She is the Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group – one of the region’s most respected publishing houses. Beyond Kalimat, she established several major institutions, including the Emirates Publishers Association, the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), and Knowledge Without Borders, all focused on nurturing a love of reading and promoting literacy.

As Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, Sheikha Bodour oversees the Sharjah International Book Fair, now one of the largest and most celebrated literary events worldwide. She also chaired the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 Committee, which led to the launch of the House of Wisdom – Sharjah’s iconic library and cultural hub.

Her work also expands beyond the UAE borders. Through her central role in the UAE’s accession to the Marrakesh Treaty, she ensured better access to books for persons with visual impairments and supported the restoration of Beirut’s public libraries following the 2020 port explosion.

Sheikha Bodour is also a champion for women in publishing. She founded PublisHer, a global platform connecting over 1,000 women in the industry to promote gender equality, inclusion, and diversity.

And UNESCO isn’t the first to recognise her hard work. Earlier this year, the University of Leicester awarded HH Sheikha Bodour the title of Honorary Professor, the first in its history, for her work in advancing women’s empowerment and child literacy.

We can’t wait to see what Sheikha Bodour does next with this new appointment.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)