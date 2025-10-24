Sponsored: Your ultimate Halloween escape is calling

One of the UAE’s most exciting music festivals is back. Snoopy Beats returns to Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort in Fujairah for its milestone 10th edition, TENKAI – The Celestial Realm. From Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2, the festival will transform the coastline overlooking Snoopy Island into a futuristic world where music, art, and culture come together in one unforgettable beachside escape.

Step into a Neo-Tokyo world

For three days, expect to be transported into a Neo-Tokyo-inspired realm where the sacred meets the futuristic. With the mountains behind you and the ocean in front, Snoopy Beats will blend creative visuals, live performances, and immersive stages to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. This edition celebrates ten years of the iconic Fujairah festival, marking a full decade of community, creativity, and unforgettable memories under the stars.

Three stages, four sessions, endless vibes

TENKAI will unfold across three stages and four sessions, offering a journey of sound that shifts from relaxed daytime energy to full-blown night-time rhythm. Corona Extra takes over the day sessions with sun-soaked beats, while Asahi sets the tone for after-dark parties under the night sky.

Global names meet regional talent

This year’s edition brings together some of the most exciting collectives in global nightlife – 2ND Sun and Somewhere from Lebanon, Noctuary from Saudi Arabia, and Yoyaku from Paris – celebrating Yoyaku’s exclusive UAE showcase. The lineup features an eclectic roster of international and regional talent: Baloo, Eli Verveine, Hameed, Hostom (Live), Hugo Martinez, Jad Kadi, Jade, Kirollus, Maie, Marice, masFunk, Omar Fayyad, Rolbac, Silverlining, Sirus Hood, and Tala.

Tickets now on sale

Whether you want to dip in for a day or stay for the full weekend, there are plenty of options available. Tickets are limited, so it’s best to book early.

Location: Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort, Fujairah, Snoopy Island

Times: Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2

Cost:

Friday pass: Dhs165

Saturday pass: Dhs495

Saturday pass and backstage: Dhs720

Sunday pass: Dhs165

Full weekend: Dhs565

Full weekend and backstage: Dhs790

Backstage add-on: Dhs225

Contact: For tickets and more information, visit snoopybeats.com

