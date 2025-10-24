Snoopy Beats returns to Fujairah with a three-day Halloween beach festival
Sponsored: Your ultimate Halloween escape is calling
One of the UAE’s most exciting music festivals is back. Snoopy Beats returns to Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort in Fujairah for its milestone 10th edition, TENKAI – The Celestial Realm. From Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2, the festival will transform the coastline overlooking Snoopy Island into a futuristic world where music, art, and culture come together in one unforgettable beachside escape.
Step into a Neo-Tokyo world
For three days, expect to be transported into a Neo-Tokyo-inspired realm where the sacred meets the futuristic. With the mountains behind you and the ocean in front, Snoopy Beats will blend creative visuals, live performances, and immersive stages to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. This edition celebrates ten years of the iconic Fujairah festival, marking a full decade of community, creativity, and unforgettable memories under the stars.
Three stages, four sessions, endless vibes
TENKAI will unfold across three stages and four sessions, offering a journey of sound that shifts from relaxed daytime energy to full-blown night-time rhythm. Corona Extra takes over the day sessions with sun-soaked beats, while Asahi sets the tone for after-dark parties under the night sky.
Global names meet regional talent
This year’s edition brings together some of the most exciting collectives in global nightlife – 2ND Sun and Somewhere from Lebanon, Noctuary from Saudi Arabia, and Yoyaku from Paris – celebrating Yoyaku’s exclusive UAE showcase. The lineup features an eclectic roster of international and regional talent: Baloo, Eli Verveine, Hameed, Hostom (Live), Hugo Martinez, Jad Kadi, Jade, Kirollus, Maie, Marice, masFunk, Omar Fayyad, Rolbac, Silverlining, Sirus Hood, and Tala.
Tickets now on sale
Whether you want to dip in for a day or stay for the full weekend, there are plenty of options available. Tickets are limited, so it’s best to book early.
Location: Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort, Fujairah, Snoopy Island
Times: Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2
Cost:
- Friday pass: Dhs165
- Saturday pass: Dhs495
- Saturday pass and backstage: Dhs720
- Sunday pass: Dhs165
- Full weekend: Dhs565
- Full weekend and backstage: Dhs790
- Backstage add-on: Dhs225
Contact: For tickets and more information, visit snoopybeats.com