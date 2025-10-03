Tagomago is offering up the perfect hideaway for lazy weekdays

If you’ve been craving a midweek escape without boarding a plane, Tagomago is your ticket to Spain this October. This Balearic-inspired beach club, tucked along the shores of Palm Jumeirah, has launched dreamy weekday retreats that capture the essence of Spanish coastal living right here in Dubai.

From Monday to Friday, guests can design their perfect day in the sun. Pool access is priced at Dhs200 per person, while a beach sunbed is priced at Dhs150. And lucky for us all, both options are fully redeemable on food and drinks.

That means you can spend the day soaking up the rays, treating yourself to fresh seafood, vibrant tapas, crisp salads, and perhaps a chilled glass (or two) of sangria, all without spending extra dirhams.

And the vibe? Effortlessly chic. Think whitewashed wood, lush trees, the gentle sea breeze, and panoramic views across the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re lounging with friends, sneaking away for a quiet afternoon, or simply swapping the city rush for a more laid-back rhythm, Tagomago has all the right ingredients for a weekday that feels like a holiday.

Add on curated music and the calm of Palm Jumeirah’s shoreline, and you’ve got an atmosphere that blends relaxation with just the right touch of indulgence. Book now and enjoy the sun-drenched beauty of Dubai’s coastline with a taste of Spanish sophistication.

Get in touch with the team via email on book@tagomago.ae or call 04 832 6620.

Location: Azure Residence, Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri | pool: 10am to sunset | restaurant: 12pm to 1am

Costs: Dhs200 per person for pool access and Dhs150 per person for beach access – both amounts fully redeemable on food and beverages in October

Contact: 04 832 6620

tagomago.ae @tagomagodubai

Images: Supplied by Tagomago Dubai