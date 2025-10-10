Sponsored: Taste of Abu Dhabi 2025 returns with celebrity chefs, restaurant pop-ups, live music and fun for all ages

It’s that time of year again for Taste of Abu Dhabi, the capital’s biggest food, drink and music festival. November on Yas Island is about to get delicious when Taste of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with BMW, returns from 14 to 16 November at Gateway Park North. The three day experience will welcome over 19,000 guests for flavour, fun and non-stop entertainment.

This year’s line-up is packed. Expect pop-ups from 15 of Abu Dhabi’s favourite restaurants, including newcomers like Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Ilios, Taparelle and Lento. Whether you’re in the mood for French finesse, Mediterranean sunshine on a plate, or comfort food done right, it’s all here in one place.

The festival isn’t just about eating, it’s also about learning, tasting and getting hands-on. You can join workshops and cooking demos led by celebrity chefs like Gino D’Acampo, Matt Preston and Shivesh Bhatia. They’ll be sharing kitchen secrets, insider tips, and maybe a few laughs along the way.

Beyond the food, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. Think live music, artisan stalls, a mega kids’ zone, and multiple licensed outlets for when you want to kick back with something chilled. For those who prefer a little extra luxury, the VIP experience includes lounge access, extra food and drink vouchers, and exclusive seating close to the action.

Tickets are now available online with early-bird prices, so book in advance to save. Kids under 12 get in free, making it the perfect weekend out for families and food lovers alike.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Location: Gateway Park North, Yas Island

Dates: 14 to 16 November

Times: Fri & Sat: 2pm to midnight | Sun: 2pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs 80 Tickets are available from Platinumlist

For more information visit Taste of Abu Dhabi