Every year, The World’s 50 Best Hotels list recognises the best hotels across the globe, and this year 3 Dubai hotels made the cut

The ranking celebrates outstanding properties for their service, design, experiences, and luxury. This year, 3 Dubai hotels made the list, highlighting the city’s growing reputation as a world-class hospitality destination.

#6 – Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal is one of Dubai’s most iconic hotels. It opened in 2023 and immediately became a landmark on the Palm Jumeirah. With 795 rooms, 16 restaurants, 17 boutiques, and a staggering 90 swimming pools, no detail has been overlooked.

The hotel is home to seven celebrity chef restaurants, including a Michelin-starred dining experience. Guests can enjoy suites and penthouses, a rooftop infinity pool with views of the Palm, and a luxury spa. Atlantis The Royal also offers nightlife, wellness facilities, and a waterpark, making it a complete destination for families and leisure travellers.

This year, it was named the Best Hotel in the Middle East 2025 and won the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025, too.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: (04) 426 0000

@atlantistheroyal

#20 – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is a new entry on the list, opening in March 2025. Its yacht-shaped design adds a striking new look to Dubai’s skyline. The hotel offers rooms that resemble spacious cabins with sea views and corridors that curve like those on a yacht.

The property features four pools, a private beach, a family club, and a super yacht marina. It is connected to both Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and guests can enjoy views of Burj Al Arab, the marina, or even the distant Burj Khalifa from their rooms. The hotel has 11 restaurants offering a range of dining experiences and combines luxury with a sense of intimacy and design innovation.

Location: Umm Suqeim 3, Jumeirah Road, Dubai

Contact: (04) 540 8888

@jumeirahmarsaalarab

#35 – The Lana

The Lana opened in 2024 as part of The Dorchester Collection. It was created to offer a more subtle and relaxed alternative to the flashy Dubai hotel scene. The hotel focuses on understated luxury, with every detail carefully designed.

The hotel offers a calm retreat with spacious rooms, suites, fine dining options, and a wellness centre.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Contact: (04) 541 7777

@thelanadubai

Images: Hospitality Net and Voyage Fox