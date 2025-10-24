Sponsored: It’s going to be a night to remember

One of Dubai’s most celebrated gala events – The Dubai Poppy Ball 2025 – is returning this November at the Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek.

Taking place on Saturday, November 15, the elegant black-tie event invites everyone – not just veterans or military families – for a night of remembrance, celebration, and connection. It’s a night that will celebrate service, embrace unity, and experience a night filled with pride and purpose.

The Dubai Poppy Ball is more than just a gala; it’s a meaningful occasion that brings together the community to honour the past, support the present, and look forward to a peaceful future.

Here’s what will take place on the night

The evening will begin with a moving remembrance ceremony, followed by a four-course gourmet dinner and free-flowing drinks.

Live entertainment will keep the atmosphere and celebratory vibes alive all night. Once this concludes, the celebrations move indoors with an after-party featuring a paid bar, ensuring the night carries on in true Dubai style.

Should you wish to stay the night at the hotel, there is the added convenience of discounted room rates*, allowing you to turn the celebrations into a grand weekend. If you’re bringing your car, do note you can enjoy complimentary valet parking.

Ticket details

Bookings are now open, and attendees can reserve their seats through the official website. Since the Ball sells out every year, you need to book as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Tickets cost Dhs600. You can make your purchase for you and your loved ones on dubaipoppyball.org/bookings

For further information or queries, reach out to the team here.

*Terms and conditions apply, subject to availability

Event details

Location: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, Al Rigga, Dubai

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Cost: Dhs600 per person

Contact: dubaipoppyball.org

Images: The Poppy Ball