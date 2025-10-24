Sponsored: Ploom launches The Gallery, unveiling a venue-wide exhibition and a 12-venue route across Dubai at Salvaje

Ploom, the heated tobacco device, has officially launched in Dubai, introducing its latest generation, Ploom Aura. To mark the occasion, the brand unveiled The Gallery by Ploom at Salvaje. More than a one-night event, The Gallery is a creative programme that transforms existing venues into living galleries.

The concept unfolds in two stages: a collaboration with photographer Erkin Demir, who created bespoke visuals inspired by each venue on the route, and a city-spanning experiential journey that will visit 12 confirmed locations across Dubai.

For one evening, Salvaje swapped its vibrant interiors for a roaming gallery experience. Guests explored, discovered, and lingered as visual creativity, music, and conversation intertwined. A host set the tone before the headline moment, the official reveal of the 12-stop route.

The night’s guest photographer, Erkin Demir, known for his fashion work and striking double-exposure portraits blending architecture, landscapes, and human forms, presented a visual story crafted especially for the venue. His works, rich in layered details, invited guests to pause and look closer. True to The Gallery concept, the installation flowed through corridors, alcoves, and sightlines; discovery happened in motion.

The atmosphere was as dynamic as the view. Anastasia McQueen delivered soulful saxophone runs, while DJ Lola Bozzano lifted the energy late into the night. Industry leaders and special guests filled the space, and the reveal landed as more than a launch; it felt like a statement of intent for the season ahead.

After the preview, the doors opened to the public, and the restaurant-lounge transformed into a living gallery to explore at your own pace. If opening night was a glimpse of what’s to come, the message was clear: The Gallery by Ploom will keep evolving as it moves through Dubai stay tuned to see where it goes next.

Important: Ploom products are intended for adults aged 18 and over. These products are not risk-free and are addictive.