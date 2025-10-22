Sponsored: It’s your pocket guide to hosting with style

There’s an app for everything in Dubai, however you won’t want to sleep on this one. The brand-new MMI Cheers Club app is all about making your life easier and upping your hosting skills for those nights where you want to impress.

The app is your pocket guide to great bottles, smarter browsing, and perfectly chilled delivery within two hours. Explore curated collections across wine, spirits, beer and more. Get personalised recommendations that learn your taste; if you’re in a rush or you have some last minute hosting to do, get two-hour delivery; and even watch your order move with live tracking from checkout to cheers.

Get rewards from the app too. MMI Cheers Club, a loyalty programme that turns every purchase into corks. The maths is simple, earn 1 cork for every Dhs10 you spend and unlock bottles to take home, for free. Hit 25 corks to unlock the rewards catalogue, then choose from premium bottles, think 75 corks for a 12-pack of Heineken, 100 corks for Minuty Prestige, and 200 corks for Moët & Chandon. Save steadily or aim for a showpiece; either way, those corks add up quickly.

New to the app? There’s a welcome you’ll want to toast: you’ll get double corks on your first purchase, whether you buy in-app or in-store. Members also get access to exclusive offers, competitions and surprises across the season, so your next discovery may be just a tap away.

And it’s easy to use too. Search by grape, region or mood; save favourites and reorder in seconds. Ready to upgrade home entertaining? Download the MMI Cheers Club App on iOS or Android and start earning from your first order. Chilled delivery, tailored picks, real rewards, your next great glass is now just a tap away.

Download the MMI Cheers Club app from Apple Store or Google Play:

https://mmi.go.link/whatsondubai

To celebrate the launch, app users can get the opportunity to win the Ultimate Emirates Dubai 7s experience worth Dhs 20,000 – including a return Emirates flight for a friend, a stay for two at a hotel in Dubai, weekend passes for two to Emirates Dubai 7s, a meet-and-greet with All Blacks Rugby Union legends, VIP access to the Absolut viewing platform at Frequency on 8 for the Saturday and Sunday end of evening concerts, and 1,000 free Corks on the MMI Cheers Club app to enjoy the ultimate post-7s celebration. All you have to do is download the app and make a purchase to enter.*

*Competition terms and conditions apply.