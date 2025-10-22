Sponsored: First Flight is a gastronomic journey of signature sharing plates served with a duo of wine pairings

Whether it’s for after-work catch-ups, drinks at the bar or late-night DJ sets – you’re likely familiar with Amelia Restaurant & Lounge. The iconic dining destination housed in its own building at Address Sky View is a masterclass in striking design, Nikkei fusion cuisine and an all-occasions-suiting ambience that transitions from sunset to late night.

And now they’ve added another reason to return, the launch of First Flight, a curated new dining experience that elevates dinner into a multi-sensory journey of creativity, storytelling and innovation.

Available daily from 7pm to 8pm, it’s the perfect excuse to make early dinner reservations, inviting guests to catch-up over a sharing-style menu of Amelia’s signature dishes. Designed to dine you around the world from Japan to South America, highlights include a flavourful wild sea bass ceviche, juicy wagyu empanadas and truffle flammkuchen. For dessert, indulgent options include a rich pelota de chocolat and the show-stopping pineapple crème brûlée dessert.

The menu is well priced at Dhs225 per person, for food only. Or those looking to elevate the experience further can pick from one of two bespoke wine pairing journeys, each curated by Amelia’s expert sommeliers to complement the menu’s innovative flavours. From the cellars of Bordeaux, Sicily, Piedmont and Tuscany, the hand-selected labels are the perfect sips to enjoy alongside this impressive new menu.

Set against the backdrop of panoramic city views and elevated by the venue’s signature lounge atmosphere, First Flight is a dining experience that’s about flavour, detail and bringing people together – as every great meal should be.

What: First Flight – Amelia’s new curated dining experience

Where: Amelia, Address Sky View, Downtown

When: Available daily from 7pm to 8pm

Price: Dhs225 food only, Dhs425 with wine pairing

Book: @amelia.dubai