Sponsored: Gather round the table and celebrate tradition, flavour and family at MamaBella

Prepare to experience Italian cuisine just like an Italian nonna would have wanted, as MamaBella opens its doors in Downtown. A soulful love letter to Southern Italian cuisine, the charming new eatery is a tribute to tradition, heritage and family.

Located inside Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and masterminded by chef Alessandro Miceli, MamaBella is built on the belief that food is not simply served, it is shared, celebrated, and remembered. That immersion into the heart and soul of Italian cooking starts the moment you enter the restaurant, which has been designed to transport you to the picturesque villages that dot the southern Italian coastline. The decor is light and rustic, oozing authentic charm.

Among the highlights, one of the most coveted tables in town will become the Mamma Studio, a 12-seater communal table at the heart of the restaurant. Here, guests will enjoy a front row seat to the culinary action, watching and learning from the chefs in action.

On the culinary front, the ‘cucina mamma’ concept will be the first-of-its-kind in Dubai, and alongside an expertly curated dish list masterminded by chef Miceli, grandmothers from Italy will be invited to cook their treasured family recipes each month. These nonnas become storytellers, sharing dishes they’ve spent years perfecting, putting their love, history, and memory into every plate.

The menu will traverse foodie regions, and all will bring to life the scents, sounds and flavours distinctive of treasured family kitchens across Italy. Think handmade pastas, vibrant sauces and fresh seafood fragranced by Mediterranean herbs. The result feels comforting and familiar, yet elevated for the discerning Dubai diner.

We’ll be making reservations ASAP…

What: MamaBella

Where: Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, Downtown

Visit: @mamabelladubai