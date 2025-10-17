British singer Tom Odell is coming to the Coca Cola Arena, Dubai in January 2026

Get ready to feel Another Love live, British singer-songwriter Tom Odell is heading to Dubai early next year. The BRIT Award-winning artist will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, January 24, 2026, bringing his soulful voice and heartfelt piano ballads to the city for one unforgettable night.

Known for his evocative lyrics and emotive performances, Odell rose to fame with his debut album Long Way Down in 2013, which featured hits like Hold Me, Grow Old With Me, and, of course, Another Love — a song that’s become an anthem of heartbreak for a generation and which has surpassed three billion Spotify streams. Since then, he’s continued to captivate audiences with albums like Wrong Crowd, Jubilee Road, and his more recent work Black Friday, showcasing a matured sound and poetic storytelling.

Fans can expect a moving live experience filled with crowd singalongs, stripped-back piano moments, and that signature Tom Odell vulnerability that hits you right in the feels. Bring the tissues…

Tickets are on sale now on the Live Nation website, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

There are so many gigs being announced in Dubai recently, if you’re into DJs, Calvin Harris is coming in November, David Guetta is coming in December and don’t forget about the iconic UNTOLD Dubai festival with a huge lineup of incredible acts. Pitbull is also coming, along with Halsey for her first ever concert in Dubai. If you’re after something slower, Lewis Capaldi is heading to Abu Dhabi for the Saadiyat Nights series…

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Dates: Friday, January 24, 2026

Cost: Tickets available from Dhs295 at livenation.me

Image: Archive