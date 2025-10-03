Keep it chill at the best adults only beach clubs in Dubai

No doubt kids are cute – who doesn’t love a good giggle or two? But every now and then, a day by the water calls for something quieter, a little less running around, and a little more peace (nothing wrong with that). Whether you don’t have kids, have them but need a break, or simply want to enjoy some quiet time in the sun without splash wars, Dubai has a few adults-only chill spots where the vibe is strictly 21 and over.

Here are some of the best adults-only beach clubs in Dubai when you’re in the mood for quiet.

Céleste, Jumeirah Al Qasr

This is your clean, quiet corner of the coast at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Céleste is open daily for adults (18+), giving you access to a private beach and infinity pool where the only soundtrack you’ll hear is the waves. Order fresh coconut and light bites, bring a book or headphones, or just let the sun do its thing. This is ‘me-time’ at its best.

Location: Céleste, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim

Cost: From Dhs499 per person (Dhs200 redeemable on food & drinks)

Times: Daily, 10am to 7pm



Contact: (800) 6234628 | @jumeirahalqasr

Safina, One&Only The Palm

Tucked away on the shores of One&Only The Palm, Safina is a serene, adults-only beachfront escape made for quiet days in the sun. It’s all soft waves, clean design, and just the right amount of luxury. Mediterranean touches run through the space, from the light menu to the laid-back vibe, all framed by skyline views and sea breeze.

Location: Safina, One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: From Dhs500 per person (weekday), Dhs600 (weekend)

Times: Weekdays 9am to 9pm, weekends 9am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 440 1010 | @oothepalm

DRIFT Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage

DRIFT’s been a solid go-to for grown-up beach days, and now it’s had a bit of a style upgrade. The adults-only spot has teamed up with Italian fashion house Missoni, bringing bold prints and fresh colour to the mix. Loungers line the pool, beach, and garden; each with towels, lockers, and all the usual DRIFT extras.

Location: DRIFT Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh

Times: Daily, 10am to 7pm



Cost: Mon to Thu from Dhs150 to Dhs200; Fri to Sun from Dhs200 to Dhs250; (Dhs100 is redeemable on food and drinks for ladies. Rates vary by area; early bookings are recommended.)



Contact: (04) 315 2200 | @driftbeachdubai

Aura Skypool, Palm Jumeirah

At 210 metres above ground, Aura Skypool wraps around the entire venue with stunning views in every direction. You can swim the full loop without a single barrier, or settle into one of the sleek sun loungers lining the deck; some set on pool islands for next-level views. Book a morning, afternoon, or evening slot depending on your mood, or stay all day and watch the sunset.

Location: Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 6am to sunset

Cost: From Dhs200

Contact: (04) 566 2121 | @auraskypool

SĀN Beach

Set on the picturesque Palm West Beach, SĀN Beach is where elevated simplicity meets soulful retreat. This dining destination, beach club, and poolside escape offers a blend of fine dining, serene relaxation, and trendsetting vibes. Guests can unwind on sunbeds, private cabanas, or opt for premium seating like floating cabanas and beach villas. With its calming atmosphere, friendly service, and idyllic location on Palm Jumeirah, SĀN Beach is a restorative escape from the city’s bustling energy.

Location: The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Sun to Thu, 9am to 1am; Fri & Sat, 9am to 2am

Cost: From Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends (non-redeemable)

Contact: (04) 458 0499 | @sanbeach.dubai

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah

Nikki Beach on Pearl Jumeirah is like its own little world; calm, exclusive, and low-key. You can join a poolside SUP yoga class, book a spa treatment, or just relax with a cocktail at the beachfront bar. It’s perfect for a quiet day by the water and one of the best spots in Dubai to watch the sunset.

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 8am until sunset

Cost: From Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs300 weekends (non-redeemable)

Contact: (04) 376 6000 | @nikkibeachdubai

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal

Nobu by the Beach sits right on the water with views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline. The space is thoughtfully designed for fans of minimalist, modern style; clean lines, natural materials, and a calm, understated vibe. The lagoon pool is surrounded by loungers, daybeds, and VIP cabanas, some with private pools and air conditioning. A live DJ sets the mood with deep house tunes, adding to the chilled-out atmosphere.

Location: Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs295 Mon to Thu, Dhs395 Fri to Sun (non-redeemable)

Contact: (04) 426 1600 | @nobubythebeach