Looking to refresh your space? These furniture stores in Dubai offer something for every taste and trend

With its ever-growing interiors scene, furniture stores in Dubai cater to every style, space, and budget. Whether you’re after statement pieces, affordable finds, or designer homeware, Dubai is packed with stores that make furnishing your home effortless and inspiring. Here’s your guide to the best furniture stores in Dubai right now.

IKEA

A global favourite for functional, stylish, and affordable furniture, IKEA is Dubai’s go-to for everything from homeware to full room makeovers. It’s perfect for both small-space living and full home renovations. With regular sales, IKEA Family deals, and seamless online shopping, it’s a one-stop destination for all things home.

Locations: Festival City and Jebel Ali

Contact: www.ikea.ae

Home Centre

Home Centre is the Middle East’s largest home furnishing retailer, offering stylish, high-quality furniture and décor at great value. It’s the ideal spot for anyone looking to elevate their home with contemporary, practical, and affordable pieces. With over 80 stores across the region and an easy-to-shop online platform, Home Centre has both style and convenience in one place.

Locations: Mall of the Emirates, Al Khail Rd, Oasis Mall, City Centre, Midriff City and more

Contact: www.homecentre.com

Homes R Us

Proudly born in the UAE, Homes R Us has been a homegrown favourite since 2003. The brand blends local sensibilities with international design, offering a beautiful mix of classic, modern, and luxury furniture collections. From living and dining to kids’ rooms and accessories, Homes r Us caters to every style and space, with a special Luxury Collection for those seeking something extra.

Locations: Ibn Battuta Mall, Arabian Center Mall, Ajman and more

Contact: www.homesrus.ae

Homes For Less

Part of the well-known Brands For Less Group, Homes For Less brings the same “treasure hunt” shopping experience to home décor and furniture. Expect premium brands and stylish pieces at up to 60% off retail prices, with new products arriving daily. Perfect for budget-savvy shoppers who love a good deal without compromising on quality or design.

Locations: Circle Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall and Motor City

Contact: www.brandsforless.com

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel is the go-to for modern, timeless design that fuses quality craftsmanship with elevated simplicity. Known for its curated collections and contemporary aesthetic, it offers everything from chic furniture to elegant tableware and home décor. Whether shopping in-store or online, customers can enjoy design services, inspiration from global artisans, and a premium shopping experience.

Locations: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, City Centre and Jebel Ali

Contact: www.crateandbarrel.me

Pan Home

A trusted name since 1992, Pan Home blends affordable luxury with on-trend design. Offering both indoor and outdoor furniture, it’s a destination for elegant, functional, and inspiring pieces that transform homes. With in-house design services, curated global collections, and personalized support, Pan Home makes interior styling accessible for every taste.

Locations: Festival Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and more

Contact: www.panhomestores.com

Images: Forbes Global Properties, Mansion Global, Dubai Sotheby’s