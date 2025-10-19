Watch the sky turn gold at these dreamy restaurants in Dubai

There’s nothing quite like dining with a Dubai sunset as your backdrop. From beachside lounges to rooftop restaurants, there is no shortage of places where the views are just as impressive as the food. Whether you’re after a relaxed meal by the sea or a fine-dining experience high above the skyline, these restaurants in Dubai offer front-row seats to the best sunset scenes.

Tattu

A new restaurant set high above Dubai Marina, Tattu pairs striking interiors with unforgettable views of the sunset. The Pan-Asian menu features beautifully presented sushi, dim sum and sharing plates, all crafted with flair. As the lights of the city begin to sparkle below, the restaurant’s elegant design and dramatic atmosphere make it a must-visit for a special evening out.

Location: Level 74, Ciel Tower, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 498 5400

@tattudubai

Tamoka

Tamoka brings a slice of Latin America to JBR’s beachfront, where you can watch the sunset melt over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. With its boho-chic vibe, open-air setting and creative cocktails, it’s one of those places that feel like a holiday without leaving the city. Expect lively energy, great music and plenty of photo-worthy moments as the sky turns gold.

Location: The Walk, JBR

Times: Daily from 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 318 6099

@tamokadubai

Shimmers

For relaxed beachside dining with a front-row view of the Burj Al Arab, Shimmers is a classic Dubai favourite. The atmosphere is laid-back yet elegant, perfect for watching the sun dip below the horizon. Order a few Mediterranean plates, settle into a comfy sofa by the sand, and enjoy shisha or a refreshing drink as the colours of the sky change before your eyes.

Location: Mina A’ Salam, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Daily from 12.30pm to 1am

Contact: (800) 323 232

@shimmersdubai

Ginger Moon

Perched beside the infinity pool at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Ginger Moon is a stylish spot that blends California-inspired cuisine with a picture-perfect view of Palm Jumeirah. As the sun sets, the restaurant glows with warm golden light, creating the ideal backdrop for dinner or a drink. Expect a fresh, coastal-style menu with seafood, small plates and vibrant flavours.

Location: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily from 7am to 12am

Contact: (04) 350 9998

@gingermoondxb

Koko Bay

A beachside favourite on Palm West Beach, Koko Bay brings Bali vibes to Dubai with its thatched décor, soft sand seating and relaxed island soundtrack. It’s always buzzing at sunset, with incredible views across to Dubai Marina. The menu covers everything from Asian-inspired bites to grilled seafood, best enjoyed with your toes in the sand and a drink in hand.

Location: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 572 3444

@kokobayuae