UAE rain might look pretty on camera, but it could hit your wallet hard

When UAE rain arrives, roads become slick, visibility drops, and driving safely becomes even more important. Police across the country are urging motorists to stay cautious as the UAE rain continues, and breaking traffic rules during wet weather could lead to hefty fines and black points.

Here’s what to keep in mind before getting behind the wheel this rainy week:

Don’t drive into flooded areas

Penalty: Up to Dhs2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment

Flooded wadis and valleys might not look deep, but appearances can be deceiving. Even a small stream of fast-moving water can push a car off course in seconds. Police say motorists who ignore road closures or warning signs and attempt to cross flooded areas face serious penalties. It’s best to wait until roads are declared safe to pass.

Avoid gathering near dams or valleys

Penalty: Up to Dhs1,000 fine and six black points

Standing near flooded wadis, desert valleys, or dams to take photos or videos may seem harmless, but it’s risky and illegal. Heavy rain can quickly turn these places into dangerous zones. Updated traffic rules make it an offence to gather near flooded areas during unstable weather. The safest option is to stay far away and admire the rain from a distance.

Keep your phone away

Penalty: Up to Dhs800 fine and four black points

Whether it’s for directions or snapping a rare rainy-day photo, using your phone while driving is strictly forbidden. Authorities say distractions like texting or checking social media are among the leading causes of crashes. Recording accident scenes is even more serious, with penalties of up to six months in jail or fines reaching Dhs500,000. Keep both hands on the wheel and your phone out of reach.

Follow the temporary speed limits

When it rains, police often introduce lower speed limits to help drivers stay safe. These limits appear on digital road signs and override the normal posted ones.

Speeding fines vary depending on how far you go over:

20km/h over: Up to Dhs300 fine

80km/h or more over: Up to Dhs3,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day impoundment

If the signs flash a lower limit, slow down immediately, it could save you from an accident or a big fine.

Never block emergency vehicles

Penalty: Up to Dhs1,000 fine, four black points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment

Rescue and emergency teams are often out in full force during heavy rain, helping stranded motorists and managing flooded areas. Blocking their route, even for a moment, can put lives at risk. Always pull over to let emergency vehicles through and avoid stopping on the hard shoulder unless your car has broken down.

Don’t use hazard lights while moving

Penalty: Up to Dhs500 fine and four black points

Many drivers switch on hazard lights when it rains heavily, but this actually creates confusion. When all four indicators flash, other motorists can’t tell when you’re turning or changing lanes. Police say hazard lights should only be used if your car has come to a complete stop or if there’s a breakdown. If you can’t see clearly, slow down or stop safely instead.

Always use your indicators

Penalty: Up to Dhs400 fine

Changing lanes without signalling is dangerous even on dry roads, but it becomes especially risky in the rain when visibility is low. Failing to indicate gives other drivers no warning and increases the chance of a collision. Always signal early and check mirrors carefully before switching lanes.

Images: Gulf News