If you are driving from Sharjah to Dubai over the next week, you might need to adjust your route as UAE traffic will be affected by a key closure

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced a temporary UAE traffic update confirming the closure of the exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street heading towards Dubai. The closure began on Friday October 3 and will continue until Saturday October 11 2025.

Why the road is closed

The works are part of a wider set of road improvements aimed at making journeys between Sharjah and Dubai easier in the future. By upgrading the road layout now, authorities hope to cut down on daily bottlenecks, improve overall traffic flow, and increase road safety.

Also read: Dubai traffic jumps: 390,000 new vehicles hit the roads in 12 months

How long it will last

The closure will remain in place for nine days. Once complete, the upgrades are expected to reduce congestion on one of the most heavily used exits in Sharjah. Authorities are working to keep the timeline on track so the road can reopen as scheduled on October 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rta_shj

UAE traffic impact on daily commuters

This route is especially busy during morning and evening rush hours as it links directly into Dubai. For many people, it is the most direct way to get from central Sharjah into the city. With the exit shut, drivers should expect extra traffic on surrounding roads and allow more time for their journey.

Alternative options

The RTA has said that diversion signs will be placed around the area and on-site staff will be on hand to help guide vehicles. Commuters can also use other main roads such as Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which both connect Sharjah and Dubai. While these routes are also busy, planning ahead and travelling earlier or later than usual could help avoid the worst of the delays.

Image: Getty Images