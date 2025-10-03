Changes ahead. Stay ahead with these UAE travel updates you need to know before flying this October

Planning a trip this October? Before you board your flight, here are the latest UAE travel updates you need to know that could change how your journey plays out. From new digital arrival processes in India to updated safety rules on Emirates flights and Europe’s rollout of biometric border checks, here’s what you need on your radar.

Delhi Airport’s e-arrival card goes live

Starting October 1, travellers flying from the UAE to Delhi can fill out their arrival details online before landing. The new E-Arrival Card replaces the old paper immigration forms and aims to speed up entry. You can complete it up to three days before your trip at indianvisaonline.gov. This digital process is designed to ease waiting times, especially for the thousands visiting India for work, family, or holidays. Heads up; this applies to foreign nationals only; Indian citizens and OCI cardholders have a separate fast-track system.

Read more in our article: Travelling to India? New travel rule announced

Emirates bans power bank use onboard

From October 1, Emirates has banned the use of power banks during flights, following a safety review. You can still carry them in your hand luggage but can’t use them in the air. The airline points out the risks linked to lithium battery incidents and reminds travellers that every seat has charging ports, so best to charge devices before takeoff.

Europe’s new digital border checks launch

From October 12, Europe will start using its new Digital Entry/Exit System (EES) for non-EU travellers, including UAE residents. This biometric system replaces passport stamps with fingerprint and facial recognition, tracking your authorised stay across 29 countries. The rollout will be gradual, so you might still see stamps early on, but the goal is faster, smoother border crossings.

Image: What’s On Archive