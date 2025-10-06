Sponsored: Spectacular art-driven design, culinary creativity, and front row seats to the brand new Dubai Fountain show

You’ve likely seen Trove filling your Instagram feed with its mind-blowing AI stunts, art-driven aesthetic, and prime Burj Khalifa views with its expansive terrace. So if you’re looking for a wow-worthy dinner spot this season, look no further than Trove.

Located in the heart of Dubai Mall, Trove is a vibrant lifestyle restaurant that has quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after hotspots. Its expansive terrace, perched along Fashion Avenue, offers some of the most spectacular dining views in Dubai, perfectly framing the Burj Khalifa. It’s also in a prime position to watch the welcome return of the Dubai Fountain, now back in action after a six-month renovation.

If you’re dining inside, the aesthetic is just as photo-friendly, with the whole space made to feel like a gallery with a gastronomic twist.

On the food front, Trove is all about bold culinary creativity. The menu is a feast for all senses, featuring Instagrammable dishes and mocktails that are as much about style as they are about substance. Bold flavours and playful presentation are the foundation of a crowd-pleasing menu that features sophisticated starters, mouthwatering mains and dreamy desserts that reflect the brand’s style and signature perfectly.

Whether it’s a romantic date night, memorable family dinner on the alfresco terrace, or special celebration with friends, this is one of the city’s most coveted dining spots – and it’s sure to impress.

Where: Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown, Dubai

When: 10am to 1am daily

Book: @thetrove