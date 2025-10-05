These wellness activities in Dubai this October will help you reset, reconnect and find your calm

From beachside breathwork to candlelit rituals at sea, these wellness activities in Dubai are bringing a wave of calm this October. Whether you’re after a mindful reset, an immersive sound journey or something a little more spiritual, these sessions will help you slow down, breathe and reconnect.

Reformer pilates on the beach

Strengthen and stretch with reformer Pilates by the sea. Led by Melissa McAllister, this energising morning session comes with ocean views, KAILO smoothies and a few surprises to take home.

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel

Times: October 7, 9am to 10am

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: @immersiv.ae

Floating breathwork

Reconnect with your inner child in this powerful water-based breathwork session under the stars. Expect intention setting in the sea followed by guided breathing and emotional release — all set against the waves.

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel

Times: October 7, 8pm to 9.30pm

Cost: Dhs380

Contact: @immersiv.ae

9D breathwork meditation

A futuristic meditation that takes place inside a 360° digital space, combining sound, breath and visualisation to unlock the subconscious mind. Every session is unique — no two journeys are ever the same.

Location: Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Times: October 7, 8pm

Cost: From Dhs360

Contact: www.toda.ae

Sunset reset with Lululemon

Wind down your day with a gentle sunset flow by the beach. This grounding class includes mindful movement, soothing music and a sunset backdrop you won’t forget.

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel

Times: October 20, 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: @immersiv.ae

Cacao and sound journey

Step into a heart-opening cacao ceremony with Sylvie from The Mindful Paths. This gentle session invites you to slow down through cacao rituals, guided meditation and a crystal sound bath using Heveya® mats for comfort and grounding.

Location: Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Times: October 16, 8pm to 9.30pm

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: www.toda.ae

Wellness on a yacht

Hop aboard an evening yacht session that blends breathwork, infrared PEMF mats and red-light therapy — the first of its kind in the world. Designed to recharge your body and balance your energy, this one’s all about high-tech healing on the water.

Location: 8 Star Yachts, Dubai Harbour

Times: October 29, 7pm arrival, 7.30pm to 9pm session

Cost: Dhs420

Contact: @immersiv.ae