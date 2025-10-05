Wellness activities in Dubai you shouldn’t miss this October
These wellness activities in Dubai this October will help you reset, reconnect and find your calm
From beachside breathwork to candlelit rituals at sea, these wellness activities in Dubai are bringing a wave of calm this October. Whether you’re after a mindful reset, an immersive sound journey or something a little more spiritual, these sessions will help you slow down, breathe and reconnect.
Reformer pilates on the beach
Strengthen and stretch with reformer Pilates by the sea. Led by Melissa McAllister, this energising morning session comes with ocean views, KAILO smoothies and a few surprises to take home.
Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel
Times: October 7, 9am to 10am
Cost: Dhs250
Contact: @immersiv.ae
Floating breathwork
Reconnect with your inner child in this powerful water-based breathwork session under the stars. Expect intention setting in the sea followed by guided breathing and emotional release — all set against the waves.
Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel
Times: October 7, 8pm to 9.30pm
Cost: Dhs380
Contact: @immersiv.ae
9D breathwork meditation
A futuristic meditation that takes place inside a 360° digital space, combining sound, breath and visualisation to unlock the subconscious mind. Every session is unique — no two journeys are ever the same.
Location: Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Times: October 7, 8pm
Cost: From Dhs360
Contact: www.toda.ae
Sunset reset with Lululemon
Wind down your day with a gentle sunset flow by the beach. This grounding class includes mindful movement, soothing music and a sunset backdrop you won’t forget.
Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Hotel
Times: October 20, 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Cost: Dhs250
Contact: @immersiv.ae
Cacao and sound journey
Step into a heart-opening cacao ceremony with Sylvie from The Mindful Paths. This gentle session invites you to slow down through cacao rituals, guided meditation and a crystal sound bath using Heveya® mats for comfort and grounding.
Location: Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Times: October 16, 8pm to 9.30pm
Cost: Dhs250
Contact: www.toda.ae
Wellness on a yacht
Hop aboard an evening yacht session that blends breathwork, infrared PEMF mats and red-light therapy — the first of its kind in the world. Designed to recharge your body and balance your energy, this one’s all about high-tech healing on the water.
Location: 8 Star Yachts, Dubai Harbour
Times: October 29, 7pm arrival, 7.30pm to 9pm session
Cost: Dhs420
Contact: @immersiv.ae