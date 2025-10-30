Introducing the winners of the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2025

Dubai is now firmly regarded as one of the greatest places to party. But it’s easy to forget the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen. Which is why, every year, What’s On recognises the faces and places that make the city come alive in the What’s On Nightlife Awards.

This year’s winners were revealed at the What’s On Nightlife Awards ceremony on Wednesday October 29, at the iconic Zero Gravity, at a night of unbridled beachfront glamour, celebrating the very best of Dubai’s outstanding nightlife scene.

You can see the nominees right here…

Across 28 categories, the awards recognised the best spots for everything from rooftop drinks and sundowners, to must-visit super clubs, dazzling dinner and a show venues, and the very best ladies’ nights. The first five categories: Best Ladies’ Day, Best Ladies’ Night, Best Promoter Night, Best Live Music Venue, and Best Happy Hour were decided by public vote, while the remaining 23 awards were crowned by the expert editorial team.

Without further ado, raise your glass to this year’s winners

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Winner: Praia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

This lively ladies’ day located on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah attracts both tourists and residents. Their Secret Ladies Day is a collaboration with Secret Parties, and trust us, party is the right word for it. Every Thursday, from 1pm, ladies can head there and enjoy amazing entertainment, bottomless drinks, and a pure vibe, all for Dhs150. Gents can also join for Dhs400, which includes four drinks.

Highly Commended: WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm

This adults-only spot is a great choice for ladies who want to make the most of their Tuesday. Grab unlimited drinks plus a dish from their ladies’ day menu from 12pm to 4pm and catch those rays on Palm Jumeirah. Ladies pay Dhs199 and gents pay Dhs299.

@wetdeckdubai

Highly Commended: Be Beach Dubai

With the strong nightlife background of Addmind Hospitality, you might expect thudding beats and a rowdy crowd, but there’s something rather laidback luxe about Be Beach. And the Wednesday ladies’ day, where packages of bottomless drinks, a lunch platter and seating, start from Dhs150 – it’s really a mid-week girls’ day out you won’t want to miss.

@bebeachdxb

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

Winner: Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

This gorgeous rooftop in the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah gives you some of the best sea and skyline views in Dubai. For only Dhs149 ladies get two hours of unlimited drinks, or for three hours it’s Dhs220. The gents are also looked after too as it’s unlimited drinks for two hours for Dhs199.

Highly Commended: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Dubai Downtown

Having taken the original concept from JLT but revamped it to create a new, bright and chic experience, Couqley French Brasserie in Pullman Dubai Downtown is the more sophisticated sister of the former, but just as good and with an irresistible ladies’ night deal. On Thursdays, you get a choice of main course with three hours of free-flowing drinks.

@couqleyuae

Highly Commended: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Nonya at Taj JLT is a vibrant Pan-Asian restaurant that blends modern flair with traditional Southeast Asian flavours. Expect bold dishes inspired by Singaporean, Malaysian, and Indonesian cuisines, served in a chic, sky-high setting. With stylish interiors and stunning skyline views, it’s a go-to for dinner with a view or lively weekend dining.

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Winner: Vuvuzela Pub, Fairmont The Palm

Vuvuzela Pub, the tiniest pub on a manmade island, is a cozy hideaway on Palm Jumeirah known for its charm and character. Settle into a leather armchair and enjoy all-day happy hour from 5pm to 1am on select drinks, with sports playing across multiple screens. Small in size but big on atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back evening.

@fairmontthepalm

Highly Commended: Lah Lah

Lah Lah at Zabeel House The Greens, is a vibrant Pan-Asian eatery and social hub loved for its lively atmosphere and bold flavours. With a menu spanning Southeast Asian favourites and a stylish terrace perfect for sundowners, it’s a go-to spot for casual dining and weekend gatherings. Whether for after-work drinks or brunch with friends, Lah Lah always delivers good vibes and great food. The happy hour is every day from 12pm to 8pm and you can either sit inside in the AC or out on the large terrace.

@lahlahdxb

Highly Commended: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

This spot in JVC has a dog friendly outdoor terrace, a hearty roast and an atmosphere you can’t beat. For the happy hour enjoy beverages from Dhs32 Monday to Friday from 12pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

@gooseislandjvc

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Winner: Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla Dubai at The Beach, JBR, is one of the city’s top live music venues, bringing energy to every night with incredible bands and performers. Set against sweeping views of Ain Dubai, it offers the perfect mix of great sound, beachside vibes, and lively crowds. Whether you’re there for dinner, drinks, or dancing, Bla Bla delivers unforgettable live entertainment by the sea.

@blabladubai

Highly Commended: Buddha-Bar Dubai

Buddha-Bar Dubai at Grosvenor House is known for its vibrant energy and stylish ambiance. Blending Pan-Asian flavours, creative cocktails, and captivating performances, Buddha-Bar remains one of Dubai’s most legendary live music venues. Check out their night show from Tuesday to Saturday at 8pm for some incredible acts.

@buddhabardubai

Highly Commended: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

The Hard Rock Cafe in Festival City always has a great lineup of events gracing their stage, the food is great to enjoy too while you’re enjoying the live music.

@hardrockcafedxb

BEST PROMOTER NIGHT

Winner: Plus44 at Blu Dubai

Plus44 Sundays at Blu Dubai are bringing some of the best artists to town right now, and a party and a half you don’t want to miss. Blu is already a hotspot for the party-goers, and this promoter night is just the cherry on top of their nightlife offerings.

@clubbludubai

Highly Commended: Bodega by House of Yanos

Looking for groove-central? Bodega by House of Yanos is where it’s at. With a steller line-up of DJs and acts, and Afrobeats music for days, this is one night you don’t want to miss. It’s always packed, it’s always pumping, and you’re always welcome to this place that is not real.

@bodegabyhoy

Highly Commended: Get Busy at Monkey Bar Dubai

Get Busy brings names like Shef Codes, 1Take, Rob Forrest, Shaz and more. They often have special guests too that are a pure vibe, expect a night of high energy always.

@getbusy.party

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Winner: O Beach Dubai

O Beach Dubai, located in Dubai Harbour, is bringing Ibiza’s iconic party spirit to Dubai, it’s all about sun-soaked beats, cocktails, and carefree energy by the pool. From daytime lounging to sunset celebrations, O Beach delivers nonstop vibes in true Balearic style.

@obeachdubai

Highly Commended: Bar Du Port

Bar du Port is a chic waterfront spot at Dubai Harbour, perfect for cocktails, live music, and sunset views over the marina, the brunch however is so much fun and popular for celebrations.

@barduportdubai

Highly Commended: Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

If you’ve been in Dubai for any significant amount of time, you’ll have done this brunch. Great food, great vibes and you’ll always end up dancing.

@wanderlustbrunchdxb

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Winner: AURA Skypool

Known for their pool day, but also their night brunch. AURA Skypool is a must-do when in Dubai, whichever you choose.

@auraskypool.dubai

Highly Commended: BA-Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm

Friday and Saturday nights at BA! Boldy Asian are turning things up a notch with their evening brunch. With an array of drinks, a DJ bumping out your favourite 80s hits and an incredible list of yummy bites including crispy pork wontons, sticky ribs and more, you’re in for a sure good time.

@ba.boldlyasian

Highly Commended: StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel

Street XO at One&Only One Za’abeel is a high-energy dining experience where bold, avant-garde Pan-Asian flavours meet theatrical presentation and a buzzing atmosphere.

@streetxo.dubai

BEST BEACH RESTAURANT

Winner: Gigi Rigolatto Dubai

A treasure on the newer hub of J1 Beach, Gigi Rigalotto is a gorgeous choice whether you sit on the terrace surrounded by greenery or you sit inside by the beautifully aesthetic bar. Think Italian classics combined with the luxury of Dubai.

@gigi_beach_dubai

Highly Commended: Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Nuska Beach draws crowds for a stunning view of the Burj Al Arab however that’s not all, the gorgeous Mediterranean food makes them come back time and time again.

@nuskadubai

Highly Commended: The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The Beach House is a relaxed yet charming atmosphere where you are literally sitting directly on the shores of Palm Jumeirah. A must try.

@thebeachhousedubai

BEST BEACH BAR

Winner: Sunset 55, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Sunset 55 at Waldorf Astoria Dubai is a relaxed, bohemian beach lounge where the golden hour hits different. You’ll find a new level of relaxation here as you gaze across the waters of Palm Jumeirah.

@sunset55_dubai

Highly Commended: Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge brings coastal Mediterranean vibes to life with beachfront views, live entertainment, and a lively social atmosphere. The live DJs in the evening add to the relaxed yet vibrant experiences by the sea.

@lagunabeachdubai

Highly Commended: Surf Club

Quintessential Dubai nightlife experiences, nights at Surf Club feel akin to some of the best nights out on European beaches. IYKYK, a Sunday brunch, iconic beach club DJs and so much more – Surf Club will always deliver on vibes and a good night out on the sand.

@surfclubdubai

BEST POOL DAY

Winner: Maison Revka

From the powerhouse that is Rikas Hospitality Group, this Slavic inspired beach and pool club is an elegant choice for a pool day. Book a cabana for ultimate luxury.

@maisonrevka_dubai

Highly Commended: Alto54, Address Sky View

This infinity pool in Downtown really feels like it connects with the stunning Dubai skyline. 54 floors up, you’ll feel like you’re in the sky and the view of the Burj is incomparable.

@alto54official

Highly Commended: Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai

A relaxed option on the shores of Bluewaters Island, this pool day has an adults only area, a kids pool and a view of the grand Ain Dubai.

@alizeedubai

BEST PUB

Winner: Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel One Central

With plenty of pubs around Dubai, Ernst Biergarten takes the cake. The traditional Bavarian Tavern offers up incredible beers, an extensive and delicious food menu, as well as serving as a fantastic place to gather some mates and watch your favourite sports on the big screens. Star pub energy in abundance.

@ernstdubai

Highly Commended: McGettigan’s, JLT

From lively brunches to live music acts, and comedy shows to quiz nights, McGettigan’s in JLT is a genuine Dubai institution, delivering laid-back vibes, wallet-friendly deals and guaranteed top-tier craic.

@mcgettigansjlt

Highly Commended: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai

Toad in the Hole is the perfect place to head after a round of gold, whether that’s at Emirates Golf Club or Topgolf Dubai, both are right next door.

@topgolfdubai

BEST SPORTS BAR

Winner: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, garden on 8 is a fantastic terrace bar that serves up craft beers, and good food, and is the perfect place to catch any of your necessary sporting events. Don’t forget to head there for their daily happy hour that runs from 4pm to 8pm.

@gardenon8

Highly Commended: Seven Sports Bar NH Collection Dubai The Palm

The sports bar excels as the comfort, classic pub grub and the best beers for you to enjoy while you watch your favourite sports on the screens with your best mates.

@sevensportsbardubai

Highly Commended: Urban Bar and Kitchen – UBK, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers

UBK is always a fun night out whether you want to go for a chilled few while watching the football, or a big night out with all the gang. There’s live music, karaoke, pool and more.

@ubkdubai

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

Winner: Mercury Rooftop, Four Season Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

This newly revamped rooftop bar has the best of both worlds, the stunning Burj Khalifa and city view on one side, and the calm view of the beach and the Arabian Gulf on the other.

@mercuryrooftop

Highly Commended: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

For a seriously wow-worthy pool day in Dubai, book a cabana at Address Beach Resort. The sun loungers are reserved for in-house guests only, so to access this world record-breaking rooftop pool, home to some of the best views of Dubai, you’ll need to book a cabana.

@addressbeachresort

Highly Commended: The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is a stylish rooftop lounge and nightclub offering panoramic views, pulsating beats, and a vibrant party atmosphere. Known for its live DJs and sunset-to-nightlife energy, it’s a hotspot for cocktails, music, and unforgettable evenings.

@thepenthousedubai

BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT

Winner: Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

One of Dubai’s most popular beach bars, this dreamy seaside spot is perfect for sundowners, with picture-perfect Ain Dubai views, as you relax on the gorgeous golden beach and listen to the sounds of the gently lapping Arabian Gulf beyond.

@canabeach

Highly Commended: The Cullinan, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A gorgeous new addition to Dubai’s nightlife scene, The Cullinan oozes class, luxury and the view of the Burj Al Arab is second-to-none. Head here to catch the sun set but lunch, dinner and everything in between are gorgeous too.

@thecullinan.dubai

Highly Commended: Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Pure Sky Lounge and Dining is a stunning rooftop on JBR with panoramic views of Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. The sunset here is top notch, so much so that it has a sunset brunch every Saturday.

@pureskylounge

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT

Winner: KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Another newcomer on the scene, KIRA is a great option for a date night. With Jumeirah Burj Al Arab views, a gorgeous terrace and a delightful interior design, this gem is perfect for those romantic occasions.

@kirarestaurant

Highly Commended: HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar

A perfect location to watch the Dubai Fountains and the Burj Khalifa light show, HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar is the perfect combination of laid-back and elegant. You’re away from the crowds but perfectly close enough to enjoy the atmosphere.

@huqqabazsoukalbahar

Highly Commended: Trove

Trove, located in Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall is a celebrity hotspot and for good reason. With great views of the fountains, this restaurant is an art cafe and lounge all in one go.

@thetrove

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

Winner: Gatsby

A newcomer on the block, Gatsby Dubai joined Dubai’s nightlife scene with a bang and it’s a must-visit for those who want great food, some incredible entertainment but also a party vibe.

@gatsbydubaiofficial

Highly Commended: Billionaire Dubai

The master of theatrical extravaganza, Billionaire Dubai takes the gastronomy x performance art format to a new level with glamour, sophistication and dramatic flair. Sit back and enjoy the spectacular choreography, singing and acrobatics, all while you enjoying fine Italian cuisine with a Japanese twist.

@billionairedubaiofficial

Highly Commended: Dream Dubai

DREAM is the lavish late-night dinner and show concept at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. Throughout the night, expect to be entertained by an impressive line-up of singers, dancers, aerialists, acrobats, confounding feats of illusion and more, all against the backdrop of a delicious Mediterranean menu and stunning double-height stage.

@dreamdubaiofficial

BEST SPEAKEASY BAR

Winner: Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Tucked away in Jumeirah Al Naseem, this speakeasy has won multiple global awards so it’s no surprise it’s come out on top this year. Ideal for a late night cap, this hidden secret leaves a lasting impression.

@blindtigerdxb

Highly Commended: Smoke & Mirrors, SLS Dubai

Stowed away inside SLS Dubai, we find ourselves at Smoke & Mirrors. This is one of the secret bars where the view is out of this world. There’s a cigar lounge too and the bartenders are cocktail experts.

@smokeandmirrorsdubai

Highly Commended: Aether, W Dubai – The Palm

The vibe never slips at this speakeasy on Palm Jumeirah, think red velvet fabrics, warm hues and dark tones. This is a great spot for an after dinner drink.

@aetherdubai

BEST COCKTAIL BAR

Winner: Amelia

Gothic grandeur oozes from every corner of Amelia Dubai, located within the grounds of Address Sky View. The cleverly arranged space comes complete with an organ DJ booth, a spiral staircase that leads to a separate dining room, and a magnificent clock that backs the bar.

@amelia.dubai

Highly Commended: Rose Bar, Delano Dubai

Rose Bar in Delano Dubai is perfect for post-dinner cocktails. Expect the classics, plus some fresh takes on them as you listen to sultry beats.

@rosebardubai

Highly Commended: Rialto, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

This Italian restaurant and bar is Italian mixology at its most expressive and the attention to detail in everything about the bar, the cocktails and the service is impressive.

@rialtodubai

BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Winner: Topgolf

If you’re looking for a convenient venue that tees you up with hands-on, gamified fun times as well as enjoying frosty pints and juicy burgers – Topgolf is the one for you. There have been many a night spent hitting the (golf)clubs and enjoying the vibes, between us here at team What’s On.

@topgolfdubai

Highly Commended: Swingers Dubai

A new (and super fun) addition to Bluewaters Dubai, this crazy golf venue has three courses, two bars and lots of different food options.

@swingers_uae

Highly Commended: Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm

Whether you want to go bowling, ride waves or spend the day playing arcade games, Wavehouse Dubai has it all in the iconic venue of Atlantis, The Palm. The food is delicious too so you won’t go hungry.

@wavehousedubai

BEST CONCERT OR GIG

Winner: Lionel Richie at Atlantis, The Palm

Lionel Richie always brings an evening of incredible music and talent and when he came to Atlantis, The Palm for New Year’s Eve, it was one to remember.

@atlantisthepalm

Highly Commended: Hans Zimmer at Dubai Opera

Hans Zimmer performed with The Limitless Orchestra for this incredible show Alongside Zimmer’s cinematic soundtracks, the orchestra paid tribute to the timeless works of Johann Strauss, and made it a truly unforgettable experience.

@dubaiopera

Highly Commended: Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena

This multi-platinum, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist performed an unforgettable sold-out show at the Coca-Cola Arena and it was a night to remember, as he brought his signature hip-hop style to Dubai.

@cocacolaarena

BEST FESTIVAL

Winner: UNTOLD Dubai

Dubai’s first mega-festival did not disappoint, bringing some of the biggest DJs in the world to Expo City for four-days of music, dancing, mind-blowing visuals and show-stopping effects. Hitmakers including Armin Van Buuren, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Tiesto and many more all brought the noise to Expo City Dubai for four unforgettable days of festival fun.

@untoldfestivaldubai

Highly Commended: Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park brought some really big names to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre such as Example and The Hoosiers plus special guests like Oasis Tribute, Gerry Cinnamon Tribute and Barrioke. There was pub grub, markets and lots of different pop-up bars to choose from.

@pubintheparkdubai

Highly Commended: Sole DXB

Always a contender for a lineup of huge names, Sole DXB highlights music, fashion, art and celebration. Sole DXB has been around for over ten years and it just keeps getting better.

@soledxb

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ SET

Winner: Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Dubai

The iconic Ushuaïa Dubai hosted Calvin Harris for the first time last year and it was absolutely the event to be at. The Scottish DJ brought an incredible set to the new location and he’ll be back again next month.

Highly Commended: Martin Garrix at Atlantis, The Palm

One of the world’s best DJs and producers brought high-octane, electrifying energy to Atlantis, The Palm, complete with a next-level display of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and mind-blowing effects.

@atlantisthepalm

Highly Commended: Rampa, Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR

Rampa at Playa Pacha Dubai brought his signature deep, soulful house sounds to the beachside venue for an unforgettable night of music and energy, set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah backdrop. @playapachadubai

BEST BEACH CLUB

Winner: La Cantine Beach

A sun-drenched playground where guests can dine, drink, and soak up the ambiance. The beach club in Delano Dubai is by Rikas Group, so it was always going to be good.

@lacantinebeachdubai

Highly Commended: Gitano Dubai

Gitano is everyone’s favourite Tulum-inspired hotspot and beach club on the picturesque J1 Beach, with resident DJs who keep the energy alive throughout the day and the perfect spot to soak up the sun, enjoy top-tier music, and create lasting memories.

@gitano.dubai

Highly Commended: Nikki Beach Dubai

One of Dubai’s most legendary beach clubs, Nikki Beach Dubai has become a staple in Dubai’s beach club scene over the years. It is famed for its extravagant themed events, consistently sold-out ladies’ days, al fresco rosé-pumped brunches, and mood-elevating soundtrack,

@nikkibeachdubai

BEST COFFEE PARTIES

Winner: Fred’s Coffee Parties

A daytime, invite-only rave in Dubai where DJs spin beats in cafés and attendees enjoy specialty coffee instead of alcohol, the kind of club energy you get BEFORE the night starts.

@fredscoffeeparty

Highly Commended: Secret Coffee Parties

The Secret Coffee Parties is a community based conecpet based around music connection and wellness. They have events across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

@secretcoffeeparties

Highly Commended: No Filter

The No Filter – Coffee Club Series transforms cafés into high-energy, alcohol-free day-parties with DJs spinning house beats and artisan brews on tap. It’s all about socialising, dancing and caffeine-fuelled vibes, no hangover required.

@nofilter.dxb

BEST PARTY RESTAURANT

Winner: Opa

Opa is one of the most unique restaurants in Dubai, designed to transport you to charming Greek tavernas from the shores of the islands through its whitewashed decor with pops of sea blue and pretty pink bougainvillea. Your dining experience at this lively restaurant comes with pumping DJ sets, Zorba dancing and even plate smashing.

@opadubai

Highly Commended: CÉ LA VI

Soaring 220 meters above sea level, Ce La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftop haunts. The iconic venue features a sky bar, lounge, restaurant, and unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa from the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel.

@celavidubai

Highly Commended: Tête-à-Tête, FIVE LUXE JBR

This highly-sought-after restaurant is where you go if you want to party, located in FIVE LUXE JBR which is known for the good vibes. This is a great spot to celebrate birthdays too.

@teteatetedubai

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Sirene by GAIA

Sirene by GAIA at J1 Beach, Dubai, is an Aegean-inspired beach club and restaurant that blends Mediterranean elegance with laid-back coastal energy. By day, it’s a serene spot for sun-soaked lounging and fresh seafood dining; by night, it transforms into a vibrant lounge with music and cocktails. A true tribute to the Mediterranean lifestyle, it’s where sophistication meets the sea.

@sirene_dxb

BAR OF THE YEAR

Winner: Mimi Kakushi

No stranger to awards, Mimi Kakushi is the perfect blend of elegance and class, a concept by Rikas Hospitality Group and located in the Restaurant Village of Four Seasons Resort. It’s perfect for anyone you’re trying to impress, whether that’s dinner or drinks.

@mimikakushi

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

Winner: Ling Ling Ultra Lounge, Atlantis The Royal

While some guests head to Ling Ling for drinks and dinner, the real vibe is at the Ultra Lounge (open Thursday to Saturday) to the more sultry club where a regular rotation of resident and international DJs enthusiastically keep guests on their feet until the early hours. It’s an absolute vibe.

@linglingdubai

Images: What’s On