A new racquet sport, beloved in the US, is carving out its own scene in Dubai…

There’s no denying it: padel has become the unofficial sport of Dubai’s social set. It’s fast, it’s flashy, and it seems to attract equal parts athleticism and aesthetic curation. There are entire friend groups now built around weekend morning doubles matches, and you’re just as likely to overhear padel tactics discussed over coffee as you are holiday plans.

But as the city’s courts fill with players chasing fast returns and posting faster highlight reels, a new racquet sport is carving out its own scene. Pickleball, the American import known for its curious name and social spirit, has officially landed in Dubai, and it’s already found a home: Picklers.

Located in Al Quoz, Picklers is the city’s first dedicated indoor pickleball club, with six enclosed courts, proper lighting, climate control, and the sort of energy that turns strangers into doubles partners in under five minutes. It’s not trying to compete with padel, if anything, it offers an antidote. Where padel is sleek, pickleball is unpretentious. Where padel can feel intimidating to newcomers, pickleball practically hands you the paddle.

The sport itself is a kind of Frankenstein’s monster of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, played on a compact court with a whiffle-like ball and solid paddles. The rules are easy to grasp, and the learning curve is famously forgiving. There’s a reason it’s been the fastest-growing sport in the US for several years running. And while Dubai may be late to the party, Picklers is making sure the vibe here is just as welcoming.

That’s not to say it’s a casual hit-around. The smaller court size and the floaty, perforated ball make for fast rallies at the net, especially in doubles, where the action can be surprisingly sharp. But what really makes the sport addictive is the culture.

At Picklers, beginner clinics break the game down for first-timers, building on need-to-know net play, serving, and groundstrokes skills, or even how to dominate the infamous “kitchen” (pickleball speak for the no-volley zone near the net). Open play sessions are available most days, and if you’re already up to speed, you can book a court and jump straight into social games.

For those looking to shake up their routine, pickleball offers something refreshingly low-stakes. There’s space to be competitive, of course, but also plenty of room to just show up, play for an hour, and leave with a few new names in your phone. In a city where sport often doubles as status symbol, that kind of easygoing community feels like a novelty.

From Davis Cup to Dubai’s Pickleball pioneer, meet Patrick Chucri

We caught up with Patrick Chucri, former professional tennis player and Davis Cup competitor, who’s now leading the pickleball movement in the region as the founder and CEO of Picklers, Dubai’s first luxury indoor pickleball club.

What inspired your transition from professional tennis to founding a luxury pickleball club in the Middle East?

After 16 years in Dubai’s media industry, I felt drawn back to my passion—tennis and the club environment I loved growing up. We started with touchtennis in early 2023, but six courts proved ambitious for such a niche sport. After discovering pickleball and seeing the energy it brought, I converted three courts and the response was instant. By September 2024, Picklers was born as a dedicated pickleball club.

How did you first discover pickleball, and what made you believe it had a future in Dubai?

I found pickleball through social media and was initially skeptical, until I saw top tennis players embracing it. After trying it myself, I realised how fun, accessible, and addictive it was. Its universal appeal made me confident it could thrive in Dubai and beyond.

What sets Picklers apart from other sports clubs, and how does it reflect your vision for the sport?

It’s a premium, community-driven space. I wanted to recreate the social atmosphere I loved in tennis growing up. Our goal is to set the benchmark for pickleball in the region and lead the sport’s growth from the Middle East to the world stage.

Do you have a favourite pickleball memory or moment since starting the club?

My favourite memories are seeing how pickleball has truly changed people’s lives. Many members have told me it’s improved their health, expanded their friendships, and brought them real happiness. That impact, the positivity, the sense of community, and the healthier lifestyle is what makes this journey so special. It’s beautiful to feel that we created something that improves peoples’ lives.

Where do you see pickleball in the Middle East five years from now, and what part do you hope Picklers will play in that future?

With the right support, I see pickleball booming here, school programmes, national teams, even Olympic aspirations. I hope Picklers leads that movement, with 20+ clubs across the region, setting standards and inspiring the next generation of players.

Picklers – Dubai Pickleball Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 11pm. @picklers.ae