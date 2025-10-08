The skies are getting ready to sparkle this month with fireworks in Dubai as Diwali celebrations return bigger than ever

Fireworks, cultural performances and community events are set to take over the city from October 17 to 25, bringing people together to mark the Indian Festival of Lights and enjoy the fireworks in Dubai.

Fireworks across the city

There will be two main fireworks locations confirmed so far. The first display takes place at Al Seef on Thursday, October 17 at 9pm. Visitors can expect a stunning show reflecting off the waters of Dubai Creek. Families are being encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot, as the waterfront is expected to get busy.

The celebrations continue at Global Village, which will host four separate fireworks displays. These will happen at 9pm on October 18, 19, 24 and 25, adding even more sparkle to the venue’s festive atmosphere.

Noor Festival of Lights

Running alongside the fireworks is the Noor Festival of Lights, a free three-day cultural celebration taking place at Souk Al Seef from October 17 to 19. The festival is being organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, together with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and Teamwork Arts.

The full schedule of performances and activities will be revealed on Friday, but organisers have shared a few details about what to expect.

What to expect

Noor Festival will bring a taste of India’s rich traditions to Dubai, featuring music, dance, poetry, storytelling, comedy, and cultural workshops. Visitors can join in creative sessions like rangoli art and drumming circles, designed to bring people from different backgrounds together.

The event celebrates Diwali’s message of light overcoming darkness and good triumphing over evil, while also highlighting Dubai’s own spirit of unity and diversity.

A community celebration for everyone

All activities and performances at Noor Festival are free to attend, making it the perfect way for families, residents and visitors to experience Diwali in Dubai.

Set against the historic backdrop of Al Seef, this year’s Festival of Lights promises to be a warm, welcoming and vibrant celebration of hope, togetherness and new beginnings.

The full festival lineup of shows, performances and workshops will be announced later this week – so stay tuned.

Image: What’s On Archive