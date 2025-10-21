Sponsored: La Cantine Beach is the place to be this festive season with stunning seaside dinners and sunset brunches that bring the perfect holiday vibe

As the festive season lights up Dubai, La Cantine Beach stands out as the spot to enjoy the holidays. With a laid-back seaside vibe and a menu that brings together French and Mediterranean dishes, it’s the kind of place where every get-together feels relaxed and special. Whether you’re after a cosy dinner by the water, a sunset brunch, or a party to welcome the New Year, La Cantine Beach has it all.

Christmas Eve dinner: Celebrate by the sea

Get into the festive spirit with an elegant seaside dinner. The menu pairs modern French cuisine with Mediterranean touches – a blend that feels both fresh and festive. It’s a relaxed, stylish way to enjoy the night before Christmas with those who matter most.

Times: Wednesday, December 24 from 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs495 (House) | Dhs695 (Champagne)

Boxing Day brunch: Paris meets Tokyo at sunset

The iconic Paris Meets Tokyo Brunch returns with a seasonal twist. Expect signature dishes like Wagyu sliders and seared sea bass, all enjoyed against the stunning rose-hued sky of Bluewaters. It’s the perfect post-Christmas treat to slow down and soak up the views.

Times: Friday, December 26 from 5pm to 8pm

Cost: Dhs495 (House) | Dhs695 (Champagne)

Minus 1 Party: The night before the night

Shake off the post-Christmas calm with the Minus 1 Party – the ultimate warm-up to New Year’s Eve. Think great music, good company, and a beachfront vibe that gets you ready for the final countdown. It’s the perfect pre-party to a big week ahead.

Times: Tuesday, December 30 from 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs485 (Soft) | Dhs585 (House) | Dhs695 (Champagne)

New Year’s Eve Gala dinner & fireworks

This New Year’s Eve, La Cantine Beach is the place to be. With a French Riviera-inspired gala, live music, champagne flowing, and the venue’s first-ever fireworks display, the night promises glamour with a side of ocean breeze. Prefer something more chill? The Beach Lounge offers stylish high tables and sofas for a more intimate vibe.

Times: Wednesday, December 31 from 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs2,500 (includes beverages)

New Year’s Day brunch

After the big night, recover with La Cantine’s refreshing New Year’s Day brunch. Soak up the sun, sip on something cool, and let the live DJs set the tone for the year ahead. It’s a smooth way to ease into 2026 with good food, good music, and even better company.

Times: Thursday, January 1 from 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs485 (Soft) | Dhs585 (House) | Dhs695 (Champagne)

The details

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

Contact: (04) 556 6622 | @lacantinebeachdubai | lacantinebeach.ae